KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Good job,' 'seryoso?': Celebrities share mixed reactions over 'Manila Bay Sands'
From left: Celebrity couple Robin and Mariel Padilla; visitors enjoy the newly opened Manila Bay white sand beach.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho; The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
'Good job,' 'seryoso?': Celebrities share mixed reactions over 'Manila Bay Sands'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez lauded the government’s effort of putting white sand in Manila Bay.

In his Instagram account, Robin, a vocal supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, said the present government is admirable.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ON December 18, 2008, the Supreme Court in a landmark decision issued a mandamus ordering 13 government agencies “to clean up, rehabilitate and preserve Manila Bay, and restore and maintain its waters to SB level [Class B sea waters per Water Classification Tables under DENR Administrative Order 34 (1990)] to make them fit for swimming, skin-diving and other forms of contact recreation.” “Everyone thought it was a lost cause an Impossible dream” The Efficiency of the present government is admirable! Ibigay natin sa gobyerno ang tamang pagkilala sa accomplishment na ito dahil may covid 19 man o wala bilang isang Tax payer pipiliin ko na ang white sand kesa sa basura. Yun dolomite maaaring pagtalunan pero yun basura 1million percent masama sa Inangkalikasan, sa ating kalusugan at sa lahat ng bagay. Wag naman nating ipagdamot sa ating mga kababayan na walang kakayahan makaranas ng boracay sa manila bay. Free Relaxation and family bonding ay mental, emotional and physical Theraphy. Every Filipino deserves a swim, a sunrise and sunset by the beach. Photograph and video Source https://rappler.com/nation/freedom-island-forest-rangers-fight-poachers-plastic-pollution https://www.facebook.com/108937947604821/videos/2808186862783834/?vh=e&extid=xSdkG8t3Ql2f9cUA&d=n https://www.facebook.com/111139227229668/posts/181290460214544/?extid=GsYiD6RUEJOR4BWi&d=n

A post shared by robin padilla (@robinhoodpadilla) on

 

“The Efficiency of the present government is admirable! Ibigay natin sa gobyerno ang tamang pagkilala sa accomplishment na ito dahil may covid 19 man o wala bilang isang Tax payer pipiliin ko na ang white sand kesa sa basura. Yun dolomite maaaring pagtalunan pero yun basura 1million percent masama sa Inangkalikasan, sa ating kalusugan at sa lahat ng bagay,” he said.

“Wag naman nating ipagdamot sa ating mga kababayan na walang kakayahan makaranas ng boracay sa manila bay. Free Relaxation and family bonding ay mental, emotional and physical Theraphy. Every Filipino deserves a swim, a sunrise and sunset by the beach,” he added.

Mariel, for her part, said that thanks to the project, she can now see where her taxes go.

“Nung puro basura walang nagrereklamo ngayon na pinaganda.. can you believe it? Ngayon sila nagreklamo? Ang hindi ko maintindihan is lagi natin hinahanap kung saan napunta yung tax na binabayad natin... ayan oh.. atleast yan nakikita natin diba. Tapos may complain pa rin?” she said as comment to Robin's post.

Other celebrities, meanwhile, criticized the government on how it handled the overcrowding in Manila Bay when it was opened to public last weekend. The stars posted photos of the Manila Bay crowd on their social media accounts.

“Wala nang COVID guys! Mabuhay!” actor Jason Abalos wrote.

 

 

“Nice way to alleviate mental anxities. Good Job PInas!” actress Chynna Ortaleza wrote.

 

 

In another post, the actress asked why a part of the "white sand" has now turned gray.

 

 

If Mariel thinks the "white sand" is proof of where people's taxes are spent, for Chynna, the taxes could have been better spent on somewhere else.

"There goes our taxes. I was thinking instead of white sand shouldn’t they have thought of helping out NCMH (National Center for Mental Health) instead? Just a thought," she said.

 

 

RELATED: Memes flood Manila Bay 'white sand beach' opening

MANILA BAY REHABILITATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jay Sonza alleges Julia Barretto is pregnant with Gerald Anderson's baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed that Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Salamat sa pagsama sa masayang journey na ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto pregnancy rumor, Jay Sonza apologizes
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Pasensiya na kung napaaga ang aking Congratulations. Itatabi ko na lang muna iyong regalo ko sa kanila."
Entertainment
fbfb
Crossover beauties compete in first Miss Universe -Philippines tilt
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
There’s no harm in trying...and trying...especially in beauty pageants our country has an abundance of.
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano vows to take action vs Converge employee over rape threat
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano will take action against the internet provider employee who posted a rape threat against...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Filipina nanny delivers Emmy Award acceptance speech despite not winning
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 minutes ago
"The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer! I loved Cheer!" she captioned the video.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alice Dixson explains controversial marijuana farm tour
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
She also explained that her YouTube channel is all about sharing information relevant to inspire healthy living. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano personally files criminal charges vs Converge employee over rape joke
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano formally filed a criminal complaint against a Converge employee for the employee's rape...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Proud to call her mine': Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik welcome baby girl
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave birth to her first child with Bristish singer Zayn Malik. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Michelle Gumabao: All Around beauty
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
A complete package.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with