'Good job,' 'seryoso?': Celebrities share mixed reactions over 'Manila Bay Sands'

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez lauded the government’s effort of putting white sand in Manila Bay.

In his Instagram account, Robin, a vocal supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, said the present government is admirable.

“The Efficiency of the present government is admirable! Ibigay natin sa gobyerno ang tamang pagkilala sa accomplishment na ito dahil may covid 19 man o wala bilang isang Tax payer pipiliin ko na ang white sand kesa sa basura. Yun dolomite maaaring pagtalunan pero yun basura 1million percent masama sa Inangkalikasan, sa ating kalusugan at sa lahat ng bagay,” he said.

“Wag naman nating ipagdamot sa ating mga kababayan na walang kakayahan makaranas ng boracay sa manila bay. Free Relaxation and family bonding ay mental, emotional and physical Theraphy. Every Filipino deserves a swim, a sunrise and sunset by the beach,” he added.

Mariel, for her part, said that thanks to the project, she can now see where her taxes go.

“Nung puro basura walang nagrereklamo ngayon na pinaganda.. can you believe it? Ngayon sila nagreklamo? Ang hindi ko maintindihan is lagi natin hinahanap kung saan napunta yung tax na binabayad natin... ayan oh.. atleast yan nakikita natin diba. Tapos may complain pa rin?” she said as comment to Robin's post.

Other celebrities, meanwhile, criticized the government on how it handled the overcrowding in Manila Bay when it was opened to public last weekend. The stars posted photos of the Manila Bay crowd on their social media accounts.

“Wala nang COVID guys! Mabuhay!” actor Jason Abalos wrote.

“Nice way to alleviate mental anxities. Good Job PInas!” actress Chynna Ortaleza wrote.

Nice way to alleviate mental anxieties. Good Job Pinas! pic.twitter.com/WNpOYmIdSL — Chynna Ortaleza (@ChynsOrtaleza) September 20, 2020

In another post, the actress asked why a part of the "white sand" has now turned gray.

If Mariel thinks the "white sand" is proof of where people's taxes are spent, for Chynna, the taxes could have been better spent on somewhere else.

"There goes our taxes. I was thinking instead of white sand shouldn’t they have thought of helping out NCMH (National Center for Mental Health) instead? Just a thought," she said.

There goes our taxes. I was thinking instead of white sand shouldn’t they have thought of helping out NCMH instead? Just a thought. — Chynna Ortaleza (@ChynsOrtaleza) September 23, 2020

RELATED: Memes flood Manila Bay 'white sand beach' opening