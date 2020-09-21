Memes flood Manila Bay 'white sand beach' opening

MANILA, Philippines — The opening of the Manila Bay "white sand beach" to the public last weekend gave birth to different memes as social media users posted their edited photos on different platforms.

Social media users used a photo of a crowd on a footbridge as they put their beach photos side by side for the "ManilaBayChallenge" that was trending yesterday. Likewise, #ManilaBaySands also trended as internet users compared it to Singapore's Marina Bay Sands.

Teka hinahanap ko lang yung dolomite pic.twitter.com/a0pRz1jtyy — Macoy Dubs (@macoydubs1) September 20, 2020

"Teka hinahanap ko lang yung dolomite," posted YouTube vlogger Macoy Dubs.

Meme page Malacanang Events and Catering Services used a photo of a China Coast Guard boat, making it seem that the Manila Bay crowd was looking for the Chinese boat.

"Ang ganda ng view," it wrote.

In another post, Malacanang Events and Catering Services wrote "Paano na ang mental health" on news that the beach was closed again after crowds gathered there in time for International Coastal Clean-up Day, violating quarantine protocols on social distancing.

As a reaction to the social distancing violation, a Facebook user posted the viral photo of Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque with the dolphins.

"Dolphins understand social distancing," he wrote.

A Twitter user likened the Manila Bay crowd to that of a Korean pop concert.

A Twitter user posted a photo of the crowd side by side with the edited photo of Senator Cynthia Villar, captioning it with "Misis Hanepbuhay."

Another Twitter user edited the photo of international popstar Taylor Swift, making it seem like she was enjoying the beach.

"Taylor Swift enjoying the white beach sand of Manila Bay," he wrote.

Taylor Swift enjoying the white beach sand of Manila Bay.?????????????????#ManilaBayChallenge pic.twitter.com/vpq2Dsjgxe — Ro Mi Yow (@itsMyooong) September 20, 2020

