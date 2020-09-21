COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Memes flood Manila Bay 'white sand beach' opening
One of the memes depicting BL stars BrightWin in Manila Bay.
@_Briiight via Twitter, screenshot
Memes flood Manila Bay 'white sand beach' opening
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 21, 2020 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The opening of the Manila Bay "white sand beach" to the public last weekend gave birth to different memes as social media users posted their edited photos on different platforms.

Social media users used a photo of a crowd on a footbridge as they put their beach photos side by side for the "ManilaBayChallenge" that was trending yesterday. Likewise, #ManilaBaySands also trended as internet users compared it to Singapore's Marina Bay Sands.

 

 

"Teka hinahanap ko lang yung dolomite," posted YouTube vlogger Macoy Dubs.

Meme page Malacanang Events and Catering Services used a photo of a China Coast Guard boat, making it seem that the Manila Bay crowd was looking for the Chinese boat.

"Ang ganda ng view," it wrote.

 

Ang ganda ng view ????

Posted by Malacañang Events and Catering Services on Sunday, September 20, 2020

 

In another post, Malacanang Events and Catering Services wrote "Paano na ang mental health" on news that the beach was closed again after crowds gathered there in time for International Coastal Clean-up Day, violating quarantine protocols on social distancing.

Related: MPD exec axed over Manila Bay beach crowd

As a reaction to the social distancing violation, a Facebook user posted the viral photo of Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque with the dolphins.

"Dolphins understand social distancing," he wrote.

 

 

A Twitter user likened the Manila Bay crowd to that of a Korean pop concert.

 

A Twitter user posted a photo of the crowd side by side with the edited photo of Senator Cynthia Villar, captioning it with "Misis Hanepbuhay."

 

 

Another Twitter user edited the photo of international popstar Taylor Swift, making it seem like she was enjoying the beach.

"Taylor Swift enjoying the white beach sand of Manila Bay," he wrote.

 

 

RELATED: Taylor Swift joins call to junk 'Anti-Terror' Bill in Philippines

MANILA BAY REHABILITATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Yes, Harry Roque, 'tilapia' can be found in Manila Bay
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
However, research from the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute confirms that tilapia do indeed habitate...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
4 days ago
EuroMillions Superdraw offers a guaranteed €130 million jackpot and you could win it from the Philippines!
4 days ago
The upcoming EuroMillions Superdraw will take place on Friday, September 25, and the guaranteed jackpot prize has been set...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
4 days ago
Globe gives back to loyal customers with 0917 National G Day Festivities
4 days ago
This year's National G Day is packed with rewards and surprises for all Globe customers.
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
Young dad sparks outrage for selling baby online for P50k
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
A young father tried to sell his newborn baby for P50,000 in an online buy and sell group, angering social media users.
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
Tributes pour for UK's first Pinay mayor Cynthia Alcantara Barker's passing
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
As the first Philippines-born elected representative in the borough, she was proud of her heritage and committed to doing...
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
Old Spice brings much-needed dose of humor in its epic video made in Philippines
5 days ago
Old Spice serves us with the much-needed breath of fresh manly man entertainment—a commercial made in the Philippines...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with