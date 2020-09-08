KOREAN WAVE
Make up or break up? 'Love Thy Woman' stars share relationship advice
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 7:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actresses Ruffa Gutierrez, Eula Valdez and Yam Concepcion gave relationship tips for couples struggling in the middle of the community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent "Love Thy Woman" virtual press conference, Ruffa said quarantine taught her to value relationships. 

"Nothing to be saved. When it comes to breakups and relationship, I just take them with a grain of salt,"  Ruffa said.

"Pag wala na, okay, maghanap ng iba. Quarantine taught me to value relationships and don't take them for granted. It's an opportunity to show everyone who loves you how much you care," she added.

For Eula, communication is key for a successful relationship. 

"'Di umiikot ang mundo sa iisang tao, kailangan nakikinig ka, kailangan may communication, kailangan open ka," Eula said.

"Lahat ng tao nagkakamali, kailangan mo i-forgive, move on. Kung negative sa'yo ang lahat, 'yun din sagot sa'yo ng mundo, so kailangan maging positive," she added.

Yam, meanwhile, said that she is also learning how to forgive.

"Kung ayaw sa'yo, 'wag mo na ipush... Madalang sabihin, mahirap gawin 'yang forgiveness. Im also learning how to forgive," Yam said. 

The feisty women of ABS-CBN’s family drama “Love Thy Woman” are in for their final battle of wits and instinct as Kim Chiu, Yam, Eula, Sunshine Cruz and Ruffa continue to pursue love, wealth, and justice in the last week of the series airing on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live. 

The brawl between the three Wong families comes to an explosive close as the culprit behind Adam’s (Christopher de Leon) death is revealed. 

Further steering the family into turmoil is the scheming Amanda (Ruffa), who has turned on Lucy (Eula) and testified in court that Adam’s first wife is his true killer. Although in a turbulent relationship with the suspect, Kai (Sunshine) and Jia (Kim) are not convinced that Lucy is capable of killing her husband. With this, Jia asks David (Xian Lim) for help to further scrutinize her half-brother Gab (Karl Gabriel). 

Meanwhile, the rivalry between the half-sisters presses on after the imprisonment of Lucy, as a weeping Dana (Yam) goes to David for comfort. Instead of consoling his ex-wife, David chooses to help Jia in her personal investigations. Filled with anger and jealousy, Dana then heads to Singapore to take back her adopted son Michael for herself. 

Is Lucy truly the culprit of all crimes? Who among the five women deserves the right to Adam’s riches? Who between the half-sisters will build a family with David and Michael? 

Find out who the last woman standing will be in the last week of “Love Thy Woman,” Mondays to Fridays, at 2:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SkyCable channel 8 SD and 167 HD, Cablelink channel 8, GSat Direct TV channel 22, and PCTA-member cable operators). Livestreaming of the Kapamilya Channel and on-demand viewing of its programs are available on the iWant app and on iwant.ph.

