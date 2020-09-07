'Still Kapamilya': Kim Chiu, Xian Lim to have new project after 'Love Thy Woman'

MANILA, Philippines — Some Kapamilya celebrities might be transferring to other networks due to ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise, but not Kim Chiu.

During a recent virtual press conference for "Love Thy Woman," Kim said she's glad that she's staying with ABS-CBN.

In fact, according to Kim, she already have a new project after the teleserye.

“Sa ngayon, nasa Kapamilya network pa naman ako. May ibinigay sa aking project that, of course, I am very happy to do. Still, Kapamilya,” Kim declared.

Star Magic head Johnny Manahan recently encouraged their talents to explore opportunities elsewhere after ABS-CBN was denied a franchise.

Kim, however, said that she's lucky to be among those chosen to stay with the Kapamilya network.

"Binibigyan lang din kami ng chance kasi ‘yung iba wala namang work. On my side, sobrang lucky ako that ABS still gives me projects para manatili sa Kapamilya network," she said.

Kim, however, begged off in giving details on her new project, but said that boyfriend Xian Lim is in the show.

“Malapit na rin kaming magsimula so it’s a surprise to all our solid supporters,” she said.

The feisty women of ABS-CBN’s family drama “Love Thy Woman” are in for their final battle of wits and instinct as Kim Chiu, Yam Concepcion, Eula Valdes, Sunshine Cruz, and Ruffa Gutierrez continue to pursue love, wealth, and justice in the last two weeks of the series airing on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.

The brawl between the three Wong families comes to an explosive close as the culprit behind Adam’s (Christopher de Leon) death is revealed.

Further steering the family into turmoil is the scheming Amanda (Ruffa), who has turned on Lucy (Eula) and testified in court that Adam’s first wife is his true killer. Although in a turbulent relationship with the suspect, Kai (Sunshine) and Jia (Kim) are not convinced that Lucy is capable of killing her husband. With this, Jia asks David (Xian Lim) for help to further scrutinize her half-brother Gab (Karl Gabriel).

Meanwhile, the rivalry between the half-sisters presses on after the imprisonment of Lucy, as a weeping Dana (Yam) goes to David for comfort. Instead of consoling his ex-wife, David chooses to help Jia in her personal investigations. Filled with anger and jealousy, Dana then heads to Singapore to take back her adopted son Michael for herself.

Is Lucy truly the culprit of all crimes? Who among the five women deserves the right to Adam’s riches? Who between the half-sisters will build a family with David and Michael?

Find out who the last woman standing will be in the last two weeks of “Love Thy Woman,” Mondays to Fridays, at 2:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SkyCable channel 8 SD and 167 HD, Cablelink channel 8, GSat Direct TV channel 22, and PCTA-member cable operators). Livestreaming of the Kapamilya Channel and on-demand viewing of its programs are available on the iWant app and on iwant.ph.