Lea Salonga defends KC Concepcion vs body-shamers
From left: Internationally-acclaimed singer-actress Lea Salonga; actress KC Concepcion
Lea Salonga, Shiseido/Released
Lea Salonga defends KC Concepcion vs body-shamers
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga defended singer-actress KC Concepcion on KC's social media post showing her flaunting her curves in a swimsuit. 

In her Instagram account, KC posted photos of her wearing a red swimsuit. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?” said RuPaul.

A post shared by KC - also, Kristina. (@itskcconcepcion) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes, I play dress up. ????

A post shared by KC - also, Kristina. (@itskcconcepcion) on

 

"'If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?' said RuPaul," she captioned one of the photos. 

Some Instagram users wrote foul comments on KC's post, body-shaming the daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta. 

Lea came to the rescue by praising KC. 

“Holy wow, you are stunning!!! (And the haters here can choke on their own hate vomit.),” Lea commented. 

It can be recalled that recently, KC revealed that she was diagnosed with the medical condition polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels and weight gain.

"I was diagnosed with PCOS and that caused me to gain so much weight," KC told Tim Yap in an online interview. 

RELATED: WATCH: KC Concepcion opens up about medical condition causing her weight problems

