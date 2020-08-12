FULL LIST: Cinemalaya 2020 winners

MANILA, Philippines — It's a year of firsts for the 16th run of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, which opted to go virtual for the first time ever in response to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The country’s biggest indie film event on Wednesday afternoon virtually conferred recognition to some of the 10 finalists included in this year's main competition, the Short Film category.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Audience Choice: “Quing Lalam Ning Aldo (Under the Sun)” by Reeden Fajardo

Best Screenplay: “Pabasa Kan Pasyon” by Hubert Tibi

Special Jury Prize: “Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To Calm the Pig Inside)” by Joanna Vasquez Arong

NETPAC Jury Prize: “Tokwifi” by Carla Pulido Ocampo

Best Direction: Martika Ramirez Escobar for “Living Things”

Best Film: “Tokwifi” by Carla Pulido Ocampo