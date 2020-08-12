COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
FULL LIST: Cinemalaya 2020 winners
Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival's 16th run
Cinemalaya via Facebook
FULL LIST: Cinemalaya 2020 winners
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 3:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's a year of firsts for the 16th run of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, which opted to go virtual for the first time ever in response to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The country’s biggest indie film event on Wednesday afternoon virtually conferred recognition to some of the 10 finalists included in this year's main competition, the Short Film category.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Audience Choice: “Quing Lalam Ning Aldo (Under the Sun)” by Reeden Fajardo

Best Screenplay: “Pabasa Kan Pasyon” by Hubert Tibi

Special Jury Prize: “Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To Calm the Pig Inside)” by Joanna Vasquez Arong

NETPAC Jury Prize: “Tokwifi” by Carla Pulido Ocampo

Best Direction: Martika Ramirez Escobar for “Living Things”

Best Film: “Tokwifi” by Carla Pulido Ocampo

CINEMALAYA INDEPENDENT FILM CINEMALAYA INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL CINEMALAYA PHILIPPINE FILM FESTIVAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ka Tunying & Gerry Baja find new home in dzRH
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
It is said that when the Supreme Network Boss closes a door, He somehow instantly opens a window.
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: TV5 shows with Kapamilya, Kapuso stars — but where is Kris Aquino's?
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV5 revived its entertainment production with new shows starring by both Kapamilya and Kapuso stars. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo: 'Ghosting' the 'most painful' but also 'the most empowering'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It can be recalled that according to Bea, she was "ghosted" by former boyfriend Gerald Anderson that caused their breaku...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maricel is ‘inay’ to Jodi, Iza on & off set of latest Kapamilya series
By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
She has a body of work and career longevity that actors can only aspire for. It’s safe to say that Maricel Soriano has...
Entertainment
fbfb
Michael V. recovers from COVID-19, clarifies suspicion of getting virus from deliveries
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
He also asked the public to support the medical workers. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Gerald Anderson still mum on real score with Julia Barretto
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
If he would have his way, he also would like to cancel 2019 — the year when he was embroiled in a scandal for allegedly...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Are Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto back together? JoshLia sets record straight
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
“Na-miss ko talaga working with her although always naman ako connected kay Julia. Walang pinag-iba,” said Joshua...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
The journey continues
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
Like all her Kapamilya, Jing Castañeda was “stunned, hurt, frustrated and confused” by the shutdown of...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Taylor Swift drops big surprises in Folklore
By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Harry Styles chose to drown with his waterboarded piano in the video for his hit song Falling from his solo album Fine Line....
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Antonio Banderas celebrates 60th birthday in COVID-19 quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with