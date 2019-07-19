NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Actress Angel Locsin; Pres. Rodrigo Duterte
The STAR/Regine David, file; Simeon Celi Jr./Presidential Photo, file
Angel Locsin, Duterte top poll as ‘most admired’ Filipino woman, man for 2019
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — A new international poll found out that Pres. Rodrigo Duterte and actress Angel Locsin are the “most admired” man and woman in the Philippines for 2019.

According to the latest survey of global public opinion and data company YouGov, Duterte garnered a 19.39 percent admiration score, while Angel was given 11.14 percent.

Following Duterte in the list are Pope Francis, Jackie Chan, Bill Gates, Manny Pacquiao, Keanu Reeves and Coco Martin as “most admired” men in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Anne Curtis, Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot, Emma Watson, Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Ellen Degeneres and Marian Rivera follow Angel in the “most admired” women’s list.

“Hindi po ako naniniwala...pero kung totoo man, maraming salamat po,” Angel said for being voted as the country’s most admired woman.

YouGov Ratings measures the popularity and fame of anything and everything, based on millions of responses from the public, the company’s website says.

In December last year, YouGov gathered open-ended nominations from panellists across 41 countries, asking them simply: "Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”

"These nominations were then used to compile a list of the 20 men and 20 women who received the most nominations and were nominated in at least four countries. An additional 10 popular local figures were added to the lists for individual countries,” the company explained its methodology in obtaining the poll.

According to the company, in the fieldwork conducted from March to June, the company used their lists to poll each of the 41 countries, asking two questions: “Who do you truly admire?,” where respondents could make multiple selections, and “Who do you MOST admire?,” where they could only pick one. 

“These two numbers were combined into a percentage share of admiration, displayed to the right of each name in the graphic above and table below, which shows the full results for every country including local celebrities and public figures.”

The company explained that by asking respondents two questions, “we can understand both the breadth (i.e. global reach) and the intensity of a person's support.”

“Altogether, we polled in countries that constitute more than two-thirds of the world's population. However, some parts of the world were better represented than others, so we weighted up the impact certain countries had on the final scores and weighted down others so the global scores more accurately reflect the breakdown of sentiment in the world overall.”

The company said that all surveys were conducted online.

ANGEL LOCSIN PRES. RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN explains process for choosing Jane De Leon as new Darna
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
The 20-year-old exclusive Star Magic talent also appeared in the high-rating primetime drama “Halik” as Maggie...
Entertainment
Former actress nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. 
Entertainment
WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reveals what reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens 'won't admit'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has several pieces of advice for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas winners who would...
Entertainment
Pia Wurtzbach shows classy way to hide injury
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she broke her pinky finger four weeks ago. 
Entertainment
Danilo Barrios: From Streetboy to farm boy
By Ricky Lo | 9 days ago
Have you ever wondered whatever happened to Streetboys, the dance group managed by director Chito Roño?
Entertainment
Latest
20 hours ago
Beyoncé, Elton John in the new Lion King
By Baby A. Gil | 20 hours ago
It was no surprise at all that Disney decided to do live-action remakes of its early animated films like Cinderella, The Jungle...
Entertainment
1 day ago
LIST: 10 things to expect from Cinemalaya 2019
By Ma. Glaiza Lee | 1 day ago
What makes this year's Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival different? Let us count the ways.
Entertainment
1 day ago
'Game of Thrones' breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations
By Andrew Marszal | 1 day ago
HBO's fantasy epic enraged fans with its bumpy conclusion but still trounced the competition to strengthen its iron grip on...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Jerrold Tarog on new Darna Jane De Leon: Execs wanted a new face
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Glad it's finally out. The execs wanted a new face for Darna & I was all for it.”
Entertainment
1 day ago
Baron Geisler officially proposes to girlfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Last May, Baron announced that he is marrying his psychologist girlfriend from Cebu. 
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with