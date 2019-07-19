Angel Locsin, Duterte top poll as ‘most admired’ Filipino woman, man for 2019

MANILA, Philippines — A new international poll found out that Pres. Rodrigo Duterte and actress Angel Locsin are the “most admired” man and woman in the Philippines for 2019.

According to the latest survey of global public opinion and data company YouGov, Duterte garnered a 19.39 percent admiration score, while Angel was given 11.14 percent.

Hindi po ako naniniwala...pero kung totoo man, maraming salamat po???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/brdZBhXryy — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) July 19, 2019

Following Duterte in the list are Pope Francis, Jackie Chan, Bill Gates, Manny Pacquiao, Keanu Reeves and Coco Martin as “most admired” men in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Anne Curtis, Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot, Emma Watson, Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Ellen Degeneres and Marian Rivera follow Angel in the “most admired” women’s list.

“Hindi po ako naniniwala...pero kung totoo man, maraming salamat po,” Angel said for being voted as the country’s most admired woman.

YouGov Ratings measures the popularity and fame of anything and everything, based on millions of responses from the public, the company’s website says.

In December last year, YouGov gathered open-ended nominations from panellists across 41 countries, asking them simply: "Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”

"These nominations were then used to compile a list of the 20 men and 20 women who received the most nominations and were nominated in at least four countries. An additional 10 popular local figures were added to the lists for individual countries,” the company explained its methodology in obtaining the poll.

According to the company, in the fieldwork conducted from March to June, the company used their lists to poll each of the 41 countries, asking two questions: “Who do you truly admire?,” where respondents could make multiple selections, and “Who do you MOST admire?,” where they could only pick one.

“These two numbers were combined into a percentage share of admiration, displayed to the right of each name in the graphic above and table below, which shows the full results for every country including local celebrities and public figures.”

The company explained that by asking respondents two questions, “we can understand both the breadth (i.e. global reach) and the intensity of a person's support.”

“Altogether, we polled in countries that constitute more than two-thirds of the world's population. However, some parts of the world were better represented than others, so we weighted up the impact certain countries had on the final scores and weighted down others so the global scores more accurately reflect the breakdown of sentiment in the world overall.”

The company said that all surveys were conducted online.