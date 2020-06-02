COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Angel Locsin employed the help of her celebrity friends to supply her “Shop and Share” fundraiser with their belongings to put up for online auction.
Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis raise P700K for mass testing in less than a day
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis just proved that if there is a will, there is indeed a way.

The pair successfully relaunched yesterday their decade-old “Shop and Share” fundraiser that in 2009 raised at least $15,000 for survivors of Typhoon Ondoy.

Not even a full 24 hours since opening the Shop and Share website last night, they have already raised over P700,000 from sold-out products to help fund mass testing for the underprivileged in the Philippines.

“We’ve raised OVER P700,000 on our opening day! Thank you so much for the amazing support! We still have a few items available for immediate purchase and a few active auctions! Pls check them all out at www.shopandshare.store! We will announce the next batch of items schedule SOON! Please Stay tuned!” real life “Darna” Angel Locsin posted this morning.

 

Moreover, the catalog of celebrities’ pre-loved items up for auction online collectively posted P1.8 million in standing bids as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The figure is only expected to rise with more goods to be put up and counteroffers to be placed until the products are finally sold to their respective highest bidders between Friday and Sunday.

Collections of celebrity-touched accessories, apparel, bags, collectibles, shoes and more may be viewed and availed on the official website.

ANGEL LOCSIN ANNE CURTIS COVID-19 MASS TESTING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
