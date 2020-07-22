Erik Matti mocks MMFF for including Vice Ganda film in 2020 lineup

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran director Erik Matti took a swipe at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) executive committee after they announced that Vice Ganda's "Private Benjamin 3" is part of the festival in December.

In his Facebook account, the award-winning director expressed his dismay for the lack of changes in the selection process.

Bagsak na nga ang pelikula, sumara na ABS, Praybeyt Benjamin pa rin palabas sa Pasko? Walang nagbago a! Kinangkina!

"Bagsak na nga ang pelikula, sumara na ABS, Praybeyt Benjamin pa rin palabas sa Pasko? Walang nagbago a! Kinangkina!" Matti wrote.

"5 months lockdown. Thousands of content binged. Biggest network closes. Praybeyt Benjamin. We never learned," he wrote in another post.

5 months lockdown. Thousands of content binged. Biggest network closes. Praybeyt Benjamin. We never learned.

The MMFF posted last week the first four films that are included in the festival.

Apart from Vice's "Private Benjamin 3," other films were Joshua Garcia's “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan," Jun Urbano's “Magikland" and Alex Gonzaga's “The Exorcism of My Siszums.”

Congratulations to the first four (4) Official Entries for 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival

Last Monday, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), which manages and executes the MMFF, posted on Facebook a copy of the proposal by Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) to the Office of the President to request for MMFF's two-week run in theaters and for the festival's "reconstitution" for the festival's improvement.