'I will always cherish, love you': Vice Ganda mourns death of housemate, best friend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda was unable to join yesterday's online media conference for the return of their noontime show "It's Showtime" on the new Kapamilya Channel due to the sudden passing of a close friend and home companion.

On Twitter, Vice posted a short tribute for his friend, who, according to "It's Showtime" staff, died of heart attack yesterday.

You’ll always be my bestfriend, my brother, my family. I will always cherish and love you. Here and there. Now and forever. I will cry. But i won’t say goodbye. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) June 9, 2020

"You’ll always be my bestfriend, my brother, my family. I will always cherish and love you. Here and there. Now and forever. I will cry. But i won’t say goodbye," Vice said on Twitter.

During the teleconference, Vice's co-hosts, Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario, expressed their sympathies for Vice. Vhong said the deceased was the comedian's best friend.

On Twitter, some friends and fans of the actor commented their condolences for the passing of "Budi," who Vice previously mentioned on the show.

"It's Showtime" will return on-air via Kapamilya Channel on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat and most PCTA member-cable operators nationwide beginning June 13.