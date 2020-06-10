COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Vice Ganda
PSN/File
'I will always cherish, love you': Vice Ganda mourns death of housemate, best friend
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda was unable to join yesterday's online media conference for the return of their noontime show "It's Showtime" on the new Kapamilya Channel due to the sudden passing of a close friend and home companion.

On Twitter, Vice posted a short tribute for his friend, who, according to "It's Showtime" staff, died of heart attack yesterday.

 

"You’ll always be my bestfriend, my brother, my family. I will always cherish and love you. Here and there. Now and forever. I will cry. But i won’t say goodbye," Vice said on Twitter.

During the teleconference, Vice's co-hosts, Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario, expressed their sympathies for Vice. Vhong said the deceased was the comedian's best friend.

On Twitter, some friends and fans of the actor commented their condolences for the passing of "Budi," who Vice previously mentioned on the show.

Prior to this, Vice’s statement about unfollowing him on social media received mixed reactions from social media users.

In his Twitter account, Vice asked his followers to stop following him if his tweets annoy them.

"Ayoko pong makadagdag sa mga pinagdadaanan niyo. Kung ok ako sa inyo at mga tweets ko please continue following me. Salamat po,” Vice said.

"Pero kung ayaw niyo sakin at sa mga tweets ko please do yourselves a little favor. Please unfollow me. Don't allow me to annoy you. And don't be a toxic follower," he added.

"It's Showtime" will return on-air via Kapamilya Channel on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat and most PCTA member-cable operators nationwide beginning June 13.

