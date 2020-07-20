Angel Locsin, Suzette Doctolero drag GMA in word war over ABS-CBN franchise issue

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin and Kapuso creative writer Suzette Doctolero had an online word war over ABS-CBN franchise renewal issue. Even the rival network GMA was dragged into the debate.

In her Facebook account, Suzette wrote that while she admired Angel’s courage, she thinks the actress was exaggerating.

A e I admire your courage po pero huwag exag. Kumita ka ng sobrang laki sa GMA. Malaki ang net worth mo nung lumipat... Posted by Suzette Severo Doctolero on Saturday, July 18, 2020

“I admire your courage pero huwag exag. Kumita ka ng sobrang laki sa GMA. Malaki net worth mo nung lumipat ka sa kabila. As in sobrang laki!” Suzette wrote.

Suzette and Angel’s fiancé Neil Arce had a debete on Twitter until Angel asked Neil to stop arguing with Suzette because people might think that it is a battle between the rival TV networks.

“Wag mo nang patulan. people might think na this is just a battle bet networks & not the whole film & TV industry. That’s just one sad opinion of an artist na walang pakielam sa kapwa kasi comfortable sya sa ngayon. I love GMA ppl. 1 tao lang naman ang bad sakin dun pero wala na now,” Angel said.

Wag mo nang patulan. people might think na this is just a battle bet networks & not the whole film & TV industry. That’s just one sad opinion of an artist na walang pakielam sa kapwa kasi comfortable sya sa ngayon. I ?? GMA ppl. 1 tao lang naman ang bad sakin dun pero wala na now https://t.co/kdJRt619os — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) July 19, 2020

“Whoa gurl! @143redangel Porke i called out ur tila false statement ay wala na ako pake sa industry?? Again thats a false statement. May brain ka. Use it,” Suzette answered Angel.

Whoa gurl! @143redangel Porke i called out ur tila false statement ay wala na ako pake sa industry?? Again thats a false statement. May brain ka. Use it. https://t.co/gX1OJDI1vz — Suzette Doctolero (@SuziDoctolero) July 19, 2020

Angel fired back at Suzette, saying: “Sa gitna ng dalamhati ng mga kasamahan mo sa industriya, naisip mong idiscredit ang lumalaban para sa kanila? May heart po kayo. Use it. Baka masama lang po ang araw nyo ngayon. Naiintindihan ko po. Sana bukas okay na po kayo.”

Sa gitna ng dalamhati ng mga kasamahan mo sa industriya, naisip mong idiscredit ang lumalaban para sa kanila? May heart po kayo. Use it. Baka masama lang po ang araw nyo ngayon. Naiintindihan ko po. Sana bukas okay na po kayo https://t.co/WqV4fUKLBx — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) July 19, 2020

“Hmm... whats ur point again @neil_arce And @143redangel? Deny pa e yan ang video. Ok lets stop this na. Basta ingat na lang sa statement ha? Kasi people will react.’ Simple ng point ko, pina kumplikado nyo,” Suzette answered back.

Hmm... whats ur point again @neil_arce ? And @143redangel ? Deny pa e yan ang video. Ok lets stop this na. Basta ingat na lang sa statement ha? Kasi people will react.’ Simple ng point ko, pina kumplikado nyo. https://t.co/SCXuXt97en — Suzette Doctolero (@SuziDoctolero) July 19, 2020

In the end, Angel said that while she’s thankful to GMA, Suzette's attempt to discredit her fight for ABS-CBN's displaced employees is not good.

“Totoo po na ang buong entertainment industry ang tumulong sa akin nung walang wala pa kami. Kaya lumalaban ako para sa lahat—Kasama po kayo dun :) Malaki ba ang utang na loob ko sa GMA? YES, malaki po. but for you to discredit me while I’m fighting for the people, shame on you,” Angel said.

Totoo po na ang buong entertainment industry ang tumulong sa akin nung walang wala pa kami. Kaya lumalaban ako para sa lahat—Kasama po kayo dun :) Malaki ba ang utang na loob ko sa GMA? YES, malaki po. but for you to discredit me while I’m fighting for the people, shame on you https://t.co/MK0pivHLqG — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) July 19, 2020

