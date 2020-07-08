Max Collins, Pancho Magno name son after young Darth Vader

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso couple Pancho Magno and Max Collins introduced their son to the world and revealed that they named him after a Star Wars character.

In his Instagram account, Pancho posted a video of his son Skye Anakin, named after Anakin Skywalker.

"The force is strong with this one. To our Son, Skye Anakin, you are one of the reasons why I believe in God. Can’t wait to be your best friend," Pancho wrote.

In the same post, Pancho also wrote his appreciation to wife Max for bringing their son to the world.

"To my amazing wife, you are also one of the reasons why I believe in God, you did everything with no medications and no tear," he wrote.

"There are NO WORDS to describe what you did. I love you and your heart! You are meant to be a Mother," he added.

He also thanked the team who helped deliver their baby.

"P.S. To all the moms out there! Much love and respect! Thank you to our Delivery team, Ms. Irina our Doula and Ms. Aileen and Ms. Charm our midwives," Pancho said.

For her part, Max posted a photo of her son, captioning it with "Good morning my Skye."

Max gave birth to Skye on Monday night at their home.

