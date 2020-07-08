COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
A scene from a 'Star Wars' movie showing the young Anakin Skywalker (who is to become the future Darth Vader) surrounded by (from left) Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, his resourceful astromech droid R2D2, and his Jedi mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Star Wars via Disney archives
Max Collins, Pancho Magno name son after young Darth Vader
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso couple Pancho Magno and Max Collins introduced their son to the world and revealed that they named him after a Star Wars character. 

In his Instagram account, Pancho posted a video of his son Skye Anakin, named after Anakin Skywalker. 

 

 

"The force is strong with this one. To our Son, Skye Anakin, you are one of the reasons why I believe in God. Can’t wait to be your best friend," Pancho wrote. 

In the same post, Pancho also wrote his appreciation to wife Max for bringing their son to the world. 

"To my amazing wife, you are also one of the reasons why I believe in God, you did everything with no medications and no tear," he wrote. 

"There are NO WORDS to describe what you did. I love you and your heart! You are meant to be a Mother," he added. 

He also thanked the team who helped deliver their baby. 

"P.S. To all the moms out there! Much love and respect! Thank you to our Delivery team, Ms. Irina our Doula and Ms. Aileen and Ms. Charm our midwives," Pancho said. 

For her part, Max posted a photo of her son, captioning it with "Good morning my Skye."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning my Skye ????

A post shared by Max Collins ???????????????? (@maxcollinsofficial) on

 

Max gave birth to Skye on Monday night at their home.

RELATED: Max Collins, Pancho Magno welcome baby boy

