COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Celebrity couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno lounging at the inflatable pool they bought for Max's delivery.
Pancho Magno via Instagram
Max Collins, Pancho Magno welcome baby boy
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 4:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Max Collins gave birth to her baby boy with husband, actor Pancho Magno. 

According to GMA News, Max gave birth to her firstborn yesterday. 

In an interview with "24 Oras" last May, Max said she already received a go-signal from her doctor to give birth at home, with assistance from Pancho, who is a registered nurse.

She said she wanted to give birth at home because she was scared of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The couple are yet to release details and photos about the delivery.

Max and Pancho announced that they are expecting a baby last Christmas and revealed the gender last March. 

The Kapuso couple tied the knot last 2017 during a Christian ceremony at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. 

MAX COLLINS PANCHO MAGNO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Broadcasters tackle alleged #ABiaSedCBN at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Head of ABS-CBN News Division Regina Reyes as well as former Kapamilya broadcasters Kata Inocencio and Jay Sonza tackled the...
Entertainment
fbfb
James enjoys ‘yayo duty’ in Italy
By Rikcy Lo | 17 hours ago
For one month, the Rain or Shine star is just being himself away from the cheering crowd
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN: 'We will continue to be a responsible content producer'
6 hours ago
In the end, Vidanes vowed to work on its programs’ “imperfections” and said that she will personally supervise...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz leads all-star 'anti-terror' law video
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz led an all-star cast in reciting a Filipino version of Charlie Chaplin’s “The...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kidlat Tahimik calls on scrapping 'bias for trending' at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
National Artist for Film Eric Oteyza de Guia, better known as Kidlat Tahimik, called on ABS-CBN to produce more cultural shows...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
'Hindi na ito labanan ng istasyon': GMA stars continue to support ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapuso stars continue to support their rival network ABS-CBN's plea for franchise renewal.
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
John Lloyd Cruz's professionalism in shooting 'anti-terror' law video recalled
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
“I remember asking actors before at nasabi na ata nila lahat ng excuse possible."
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Alessandra de Rossi defends Piolo Pascual over Sagada, SONA issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Alessandra de Rossi clarified that fellow actor Piolo Pascual was in Sagada, Mountain Province with director Joyce Bernal...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Beatles' Ringo Starr marks 80th birthday, recalls brush with Marcoses in Manila
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
In time for his 80th birthday today, July 7, Beatles member Ringo Starr recently recalled the unfortunate Manila incident...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Sassa Dagdag coming into her own
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Sassa Dagdag is coming into her own as an artist.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with