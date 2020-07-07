Max Collins, Pancho Magno welcome baby boy

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Max Collins gave birth to her baby boy with husband, actor Pancho Magno.

According to GMA News, Max gave birth to her firstborn yesterday.

In an interview with "24 Oras" last May, Max said she already received a go-signal from her doctor to give birth at home, with assistance from Pancho, who is a registered nurse.

She said she wanted to give birth at home because she was scared of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The couple are yet to release details and photos about the delivery.

Max and Pancho announced that they are expecting a baby last Christmas and revealed the gender last March.

The Kapuso couple tied the knot last 2017 during a Christian ceremony at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.