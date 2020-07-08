Iza Calzado bonds with frontliners who helped her survive COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado reunited with the team of nurses who helped her fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram account, Iza posted photos of her with the nurses of Asian Hospital and Medical Center.

"Allow me to shine the spotlight on my amazing team of nurses (missing a few though!) from Asian Hospital who gave me the best love and care any patient could ever ask for,” Iza wrote.

“Together with my brilliant doctors, I really couldn’t have asked for a better team to help me fight and beat COVID-19. I am forever grateful,” she added.

The actress was hospitalized for pnuemonia last March and later confirmed that she was positive for the virus but was able to win her battle against COVID-19.

After surviving the disease, Iza has been vocal on spreading awareness about the virus. She also donated blood plasma to Philippine General Hospital for patients with severe cases.

RELATED: Iza Calzado turns emotional after donating plasma for COVID-19 patients

'I was patient 878': Iza Calzado says COVID-19 not just physical battle