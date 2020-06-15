COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 survivor Iza Calzado
Iza Calzado via Instagram
Iza Calzado turns emotional after donating plasma for COVID-19 patients
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2020 - 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado turned emotional as she finally donated plasma for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

June 12 has always been a special day because it is my Mother’s birthday and the independence day of my Motherland. ???????? This year, it became even more meaningful. After failing several tests to be an eligible plasma donor for Covid-19, because of low hemoglobin levels, I was cleared to donate last Tuesday. I never knew that giving my blood would be such an emotional moment for me. Perhaps it’s because, as a Covid-19 Survivor, I truly felt that this was one of the most powerful ways I could help my fellow Filipinos during this time. As the doctor played “Bayan Ko” my tears and my blood flowed. It gave me so much hope to think that maybe I could help restore someone’s health and that, through our collective efforts, we can restore our country’s well being and make it better. Love and Light! ??????????????????

Recently, Iza was one of the speakers in Avon Philippines' partnership with She Talks Asia for "Speakout Online Tribe Meet Up" that tackled domestic violence during the quarantine period in the country.

The video can be viewed on June 20, Saturday, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at www.facebook.com/AvonPhilippines and www.facebook.com/SheTalksAsia.

During the talk, Iza, who is the co-founder of She Talks Asia, and CSR Lead for Avon Philippines Ces Francisco discussed Avon’s long-time commitment to end Violence Against Women and Girls and the company’s most recent global campaign #IsolatedNotAlone.

The Avon Foundation for Women has already issued P4.5 million back in May to support local non-government organizations providing frontline services such as helplines and refuges.

The emergency grant recipients included Luna Legal Resource Center for Women and Children, Gender Watch Against Violence and Exploitation (GWAVE), Women’s Care Center Inc. (WCCI) and ING MAKABABAYING AKSYON (IMA) Foundation. The donation is part of the $1 Million total fund that provides aid for over 250,000 at-risk women and children affected by rapidly rising domestic abuse rates in 37 countries.

