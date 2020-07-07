COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
From left: Kapuso stars Glaiza de Castro and Jasmine Curtis-Smith
GMA/Released; Longchamp, SSI/Released
'Hindi na ito labanan ng istasyon': GMA stars continue to support ABS-CBN franchise renewal
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars continue to support their rival network ABS-CBN's plea for franchise renewal.

In her Twitter account, actress Glaiza de Castro posted: "Hindi na ito labanan ng istasyon, laban to ng mga Pilipino. Lahat tayo apektado. Dasal, kapit, akap."

 

 

Fellow Kapuso actress Jamine Curtis-Smith retweeted Glaiza's Twitter status posted yesterday while an ABS-CBN franchise hearing was being held in Congress. Jasmine is the sister of Kapamilya superstar Anne Curtis.

Likewise, screenwriter Suzette Doctolero believed that ABS-CBN needs to get a franchise renewal. In her Facebook post, however, the GMA screenwriter known for her high-rating teleseryes like "Encantadia" and "Amaya" pointed out that their rival network also needs to answer the tax evasion case.

She wrote that while she doesn’t want ABS-CBN employees to lose their jobs, their loss of livelihood should not be used as scapegoat for the network to not face the tax evasion allegation.  

“Ayaw natin mawalan ng trabaho ang mga empleyado at talents pero hindi sila pwedeng gamiting pananggalang para palusutin ang malaking kasalanan (na allegedly, base sa hearing at mga ebidensya) ay tila yata tax evasion aka pagnanakaw o sige, tila yata katumbas ng economic sabotage ito oy. Kung ito ay tax evasion, Ito ay illegal at criminal na gawain. Press freedom ka dyan. Pwe!” Doctolero wrote.

 

 

“I hope mabigyan ng franchise dahil ayaw nating mawalan ng kabuhayan ang mga kapamilya, sa totoo lang. Boto ako na mabigyan uli sila ng chance pero ipenalty at idemanda ang mga nagkasala. Hindi pwedeng palusutin para gayahin ng marami pang malalaking kompanya ang allegedly ay pagnanakaw at pandaraya.. press freedom pa more ba?” she added.

According to the Bureau of Internal Revenue, however, ABS-CBN has not violated any tax laws.

BIR’s Large Tax Payers Audit Division 3 Simplicio Cabantac Jr. already cleared ABS-CBN from tax-related allegations when he told the Senate panel in a hearing last February 24 that the network is “regularly filing and paying their taxes for the past number of years.”

BIR assistant commissioner Manuel Mapoy said in the Congress hearing that the network paid P15,382,423,364.16 in taxes from 2016 to 2019.

“ABS-CBN Corporation is regularly paying taxes for the past years. Na-check naman po na ‘yung dapat nilang i-withhold at na-remit naman nila sa gobyerno,” Mapoy said.

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL
