Johnny Manahan: Marcoses stole ABS-CBN, don't steal it again!

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic head Johnny Manahan, fondly called by Star Magic artists as "Mr. M," wrote an open letter to congressmen, urging them to grant ABS-CBN a new franchise.

In Star Magic's Instagram page, Manahan began his letter by narrating how he rose from the ranks and witnessed his home network's growth through the years.

"I am Johnny Manahan. Next year will be my 50th year in the Entertainment Industry. In the 1960's I attended the dedication of the ABS-CBN studios in the Bohol Ave. address and started my career as gofer, designer, music coordinator, crane operator, floor director and finally as a Director in 1970," Manahan wrote.

He also recalled the moment when the Marcoses took ABS-CBN from the Lopezes during martial law and how he went back to the network in 1986.

"Now it seems that a gang of 4 wants to finish the long run of the ABS-CBN Corp. with their niggling, petty-fogging and hair-splitting, they have unearthed technicalities that only a talmudic scholar or medieval philosopher would appreciate," Manahan wrote.

"ABS-CBN is not perfect. No one said it was. It is open to criticism and is willing to correct mistakes and take concrete steps to improve itself. So let us not throw away the baby along with the bathwater!!!" he added.

Manahan welcomed the House of Representative’s investigation regarding the working hours of the crews and artists because he said it was right. He also encouraged the congressmen to issue a franchise to the network because millions of people around the world depend on it.

“It was right to bring the light to the true conditions of the workplace and the pittance received by technical crews and artists working 22-24 hours per day. You got that right Cong. Mike!” he said.

“I hope you, Cong. Boying and your fellow lawmakers in the committee and in the House as a whole appreciate ABS-CBN record of Entertainment and Public Service and find it in your hearts to grant a re-issue of the ABS-CBN franchise. Millions of people around the world depend on it,” he added.

He concluded his statement with "Ninakaw ng mga Marcos ang ABS-CBN mula sa pamilya Lopez noong 1973. Huwag ninyo itong nakawing muli!!!"

