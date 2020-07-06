COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Julia Barretto (center) during her ABS-CBN contract renewal signing with ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes, TV Production head Laurenti Dyogi, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal and Star Magic head Johnny Manahan (right).
ABS-CBN/Released
Johnny Manahan: Marcoses stole ABS-CBN, don't steal it again!
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic head Johnny Manahan, fondly called by Star Magic artists as "Mr. M," wrote an open letter to congressmen, urging them to grant ABS-CBN a new franchise.

In Star Magic's Instagram page, Manahan began his letter by narrating how he rose from the ranks and witnessed his home network's growth through the years.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#VoteYEStoABSCBN #IbalikAngABSCBN #MrMforABSCBN

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on

 

"I am Johnny Manahan. Next year will be my 50th year in the Entertainment Industry. In the 1960's I attended the dedication of the ABS-CBN studios in the Bohol Ave. address and started my career as gofer, designer, music coordinator, crane operator, floor director and finally as a Director in 1970," Manahan wrote.

He also recalled the moment when the Marcoses took ABS-CBN from the Lopezes during martial law and how he went back to the network in 1986.

"Now it seems that a gang of 4 wants to finish the long run of the ABS-CBN Corp. with their niggling, petty-fogging and hair-splitting, they have unearthed technicalities that only a talmudic scholar or medieval philosopher would appreciate," Manahan wrote.

"ABS-CBN is not perfect. No one said it was. It is open to criticism and is willing to correct mistakes and take concrete steps to improve itself. So let us not throw away the baby along with the bathwater!!!" he added.

Manahan welcomed the House of Representative’s investigation regarding the working hours of the crews and artists because he said it was right. He also encouraged the congressmen to issue a franchise to the network because millions of people around the world depend on it.

“It was right to bring the light to the true conditions of the workplace and the pittance received by technical crews and artists working 22-24 hours per day. You got that right Cong. Mike!” he said.  

“I hope you, Cong. Boying and your fellow lawmakers in the committee and in the House as a whole appreciate ABS-CBN record of Entertainment and Public Service and find it in your hearts to grant a re-issue of the ABS-CBN franchise. Millions of people around the world depend on it,” he added. 

He concluded his statement with "Ninakaw ng mga Marcos ang ABS-CBN mula sa pamilya Lopez noong 1973. Huwag ninyo itong nakawing muli!!!"

RELATED: Stars turn emotional due to anxiety over ABS-CBN franchise renewal

'Heartless': ABS-CBN stars react to TVPlus shows, SKYdirect shutdown

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL JOHNNY MANAHAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP Chief Archie Gamboa continues to be thankful for second life
By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
‘I am thankful for my second life because it strengthens my sense of purpose. Beyond the title or position, I am here...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vic urges Vico Sotto to court San Manuel Tarlac mayor
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
“Kailangan mayor din ’yung mapangasawa mo!” Jose said, asking if she has time for love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sharon Cuneta opens up about ‘hundreds of millions’ debt, shares look of future home
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
After making headlines for over a week of social media turmoil and legal battles, “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta shared...
Entertainment
fbfb
Paolo has found The One and so did Lara
By Ricky Lo | 5 days ago
Eureka!!!
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to Annabelle Rama's trending Twitter rant over ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya actress Ruffa Gutierrez reacted on the recent trending outburst of her mother Annabelle Rama on the ABS-CBN franchise...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
After 'PAPAPI,' Piolo Pascual trends for allegedly trying to shoot in Sagada for Duterte's SONA
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Piolo and Joyce have not yet released a statement on what allegedly happened.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Cinemalaya 2020 goes digital due to COVID-19 pandemic, announces short film finalists
1 hour ago
Co-produced by CCP and the Cinemalaya Foundation, Cinemalaya 2020 will run from August 7 to 16.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
TJ Monterde on wedding with KZ Tandingan, launching mainstream Bisaya songs
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Singer TJ Monterde revealed that his wedding with fellow recording star KZ Tandingan will be delayed due to the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Alice invites you to travel with her
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
All dressed up but nowhere to go?
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Maximillian tops YouTube chart
By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
COVID-19 pandemic or not, there is no stopping stars from being born and this stricken time has just produced a new one. As...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with