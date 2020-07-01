'Heartless': ABS-CBN stars react to TVPlus shows, SKYdirect shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrities expressed their support for their home network ABS-CBN after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered yesterday to stop the airing of ABS-CBN shows on TVPlus in Metro Manila and ABS-CBN's subsidiary SkyCable Corp. to cease the operation of its direct-to-home satellite service.

Starting yesterday night, TV Plus channels DZMM Teleradyo, Jeepney TV, Yey!, CineMo, Asianovela Channel and Kapamilya Box Office are no longer airing.

The shutdown of the TV Plus channels coincides with the airing of Coco Martin’s “FPJ: Ang Probinsyano” on CineMo.

Liza Soberano posted on her Twitter account her dismay over another shutdown, saying: “No words for these heartless people #ABSCBNFranchise.”

“How come there’s so much time being spent on bringing ABS-CBN down but little to no time figuring out ways to help our kababayans who are struggling during this pandemic, kasi naka GCQ parin tayo?????” Liza wrote on another post.

Angel Locsin posted on her Instagram account a photo of her in front of the ABS-CBN compound.

“Kanina pumara ako sa harap ng ABS nu'ng nabalitaan ko ang posibleng pagtigil sa TV Plus at Sky. Eto na naman yung pakiramdam na maiiyak ka na lang. Sana may option na pwede kang mamili kung saan pupunta ang binabayad mong tax,” she wrote.

Karla Estrada also wrote her dismay, asking why the government did this in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wala na kapwa kapwa tao? Bahala nalang sila sa buhay nila??? Hindi na iniisip ang mga taong mawawalan ng trabaho na pwedeng magutom ang mga pamilya?? Baket ngayon pa lahat kailangang gawin ito sa gitna ng crisis... KAPWA PILIPINO PINAHIHIRAPAN NINYO,” she wrote.

Regine Velasquez, meanwhile, asked her followers to open their senses.

“Talaga bang bulag pipi at bingi na tayo???? Anong nangyayari pilipinas kong mahal???” she wrote.

Zsa Zsa Padilla admitted that she turned emotional upon hearing the news.

“Hindi ko na talaga mapigilang umiyak. Pasensya na. Galing ako sa first taping day ko after lockdown. Napakaraming pagbabago... at lahat ginagawa namin para maihatid sa inyo ang ‘Love Thy Woman.’ Pero itong balitang ito... napakasakit. Nakapanlulumo. Sa huli, ipinagpasa-Diyos na lang ng singer-actress ang lahat. Lord Jesus, bigyan nyo po kami ng lakas para ipagpatuloy ang aming trabaho,” she said.

Bianca Gonzalez said the TV Plus channels were the only channels they were watching at home after the ABS-CBN shutdown.

“Ang Jeepney TV, Teleradyo, Asianovela channel ang nakakapagbigay saya sa mga tao dito sa bahay magmula nung nawala ang ABS-CBN nung May 5… ngayon naman.. ito..” she wrote.

Sharon Cuneta shared Zsa Zsa’s Instagram post with the caption: “I am so, so sorry, KAPAMILYA…There are just no words.”

