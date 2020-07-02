COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Binibining Pilipinas 2020 restarts with e-training from Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves
(Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Stella Marquez Araneta, chair of Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), announced that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will conduct e-training sessions for the candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2020.

Gray will be joined by Binibining Pilipinas - Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves to teach the 2020 candidates how to stand out and win in a beauty pageant.

“We are delighted that Catriona and Nicole will provide online training and pageant prep classes to help this year's batch of 40 candidates and give each of them a winning chance,” said Araneta.

“Being in a beauty pageant competition requires a lot of preparation and hard work. You have to be confident about yourself, your poise, and personality regardless of the way others see you. Therefore, it is important to be fully prepared and fully trained."

According to Araneta, stage presence and the physical attributes of the contestants are very important.

"But the interview portion is equally important, that you demonstrate talent, intelligence, and the ability to answer the judges’ questions. You should know how to speak well and gracefully before the public."

Schedules for the online training sessions will be announced soon on BPCI’s social media pages and facilities. 

