Ellen Adarna, John Lloyd Cruz's son Elias turns two

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamilya actors John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna’s son Elias celebrated his second birthday last Saturday.

In Ellen’s Instagram account, she posted photos of her and Elias with the caption “2.”

The Cebuana model also posted videos of the celebration in her Instagram story.

The videos showed Elias in the celebration without visitors due to quarantine restrictions to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“You have such a beautiful set up but you don't have visitors. Oh my God. But tuloy pa rin,” Ellen can be heard as saying on the video.

Celebrities such as Isabelle Daza, Arci Munoz, Isabelle de Leon and Maja Salvador greeted Elias on his special day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELIAS,” Maja wrote.

“HBD baby boi,” Isabelle commented.

