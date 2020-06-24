COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
File photo shows rumored former celebrity couple John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna in a skiing trip in Europe.
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screen grab
Rumored ex-lovers John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna educate public about COVID-19 prevention
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamiliya actor John Lloyd Cruz urged the public to follow health protocols in fighting the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In University of the Philippines Medical Alumni Society – Cebu Chapter Facebook page, John Lloyd was seen in a recent video talking in Cebuano, saying there are no more excuses why Filipinos should not follow health protocols.

 

“Ako man guilty usahay. (Kahit ako guilty minsan). Pero sugod karon, wa nay rason. (Pero simula ngayon, wala nang rason). No more excuses,” John Lloyd said.

“Magsuot ho tayo ng face mask. Maghugas lagi ng kamay. Manatili po tayo sa ating mga balay (bahay). At kung kinakailangan po lumabas, sundin po ang social distancing. Naay paglaum. Kita ang paglaum. (There is hope. We are the hope),” he added.

Recently, Cebu City was placed under enhanced community quarantine following the surge of COVID-19 cases. The city reached the 4,000 mark of COVID-19 cases, prompting the government to increase medical workers in Cebu City.

John Lloyd is currently residing in Cebu. He and former partner Ellen Adarna are co-parenting their son Elias. 

Meanwhile, on her Instagram page, Ellen fired back at an Instagram user telling her to shut up after she posted an instructional video on how to properly wear a mask.

The video was also shot for University of the Philippines Medical Alumni Society – Cebu Chapter, the one that also uploaded John Lloyd's video.

“Siguraduhin niyo na magsuot ng face mask upang makapagsimula na tayo ng ating mga trabaho ng maayos at makapag-date date kahit papano na hindi napapraning,” Ellen wrote in Bisaya.

 

 

“Huwag na kayong manghawa at magmatigas ng ulo kasi baka ang soulmate niyo mawala na dahil sa covid. tulong! Siyanga pala, biro na may halong katotohanan. Pero ang face mask, totoo 'yan please,” she added.

An Instagram user commented on Ellen, saying: “You shot up.”

Ellen commented to the user, saying: “Is that your profile pic? If so, arent you a bit old for aggression? and Negativity = stress.”

She urged the user to just unfollow her if she’s just giving stress.

“If my face stresses you out, i beg you please unfollow me...i dont want u to die of stress... Stress weakens the immune system and cause diseases that will eventually kill you. Shine a light! You need to be healthy inside and out to fight this virus,” Ellen added.

RELATED: WATCH: Ellen Adarna opens up about 'difficult pregnancy,' leaving showbiz with John Lloyd Cruz

