Gabby, Kiko: KC Concepcion shares love, life lessons from first two men in her life

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion paid tribute to her father Gabby Concepcion and to stepdad Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Father’s Day yesterday.

In her Instagram account, KC posted a photo of her and Gabby and shared what they love doing together.

"Our long, 3 hour talks over the phone are so special, he always keeps in touch and checks up on me and likes to spend time even when we are apart. I love all our Thai/Japanese dinners, or our kayak dates in the middle of the sea. We have always bonded over the ocean and telling stories over good fresh seafood," she narrated.

For KC, Gabby is more than just a father; he is a good friend, too.

"Papa is like a buddy to me, we are not just father and daughter but we are good friends too," she enthused.

She admitted that their "past may not have been ideal nor perfect."

"But what counts is what we do to makeup for lost time today, and in the future. We laugh about his YouTube vlogs, he gets passionate about brainstorming for mine (The KC Diaries), he constantly encourages me to work hard and believe in myself."

The actor also gives her pieces of advice in mending a broken heart.

"When I am heartbroken, he says, 'As time stretches, people change. You will see the true character of the people around you and who will stay in your life as time stretches.' He’s right. And I’m glad that although I lost him once, he came back to my life and stayed."

In a separate post, KC honored Kiko, saying that the senator taught her many things in life, including “adulting.”

“Dad- The one who completed my sense of family when he married my mother. He taught me about 'adulting' or mature things- how to be responsible, and WOKE (I was 12 going on 13 when we officially became a family),” the singer-actress recalled.

“When we lived in Boston, he arranged our daily schedule and did everything for our family to function well even while mom, he and I were all studying at the same time! Dad in Harvard Kennedy school of government, mom in Boston College, and me in Beaver Country Day School,” she added.

KC said that the senator has always been a hands-on dad to her and her siblings.

“He not only brought me to my dental appointments, ice skating training, and to see my favorite musical bands, he also cheered the loudest at soccer games and skating competitions,” she shared.

“At home, he taught me how to do household chores, assigned me my favorite chore which was doing the dishes, and taught me how to do the groceries, budget my money, maintain a diary, and also toughen up because ‘life is hard and not always fair’.”

KC said that she’s proud to be one of the senator’s daughters.

“I’m forever thankful for the patience, discipline, support and order he put into our lives. I still remember how proud i was as a teen to finally have someone to call Dad. @kiko.pangilinan #HappyFathersDay.”

Even if it was Father's Day, KC also paid tribute to her mom, "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta, for being both a mother and a father to her.

"A handwritten card from La Reina Madre? ???? Ma you could give me material things... Gifts, diamonds, money... but it’s your letters and words of encouragement, knowing that you remember me, that mean the most to me than any of that. And yes... UBE for the win ???? Hahahaha! I love you."

