WATCH: Angel Locsin reacts to being called 'real-life Darna'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Angel Losin, who has rightfully earned her title among the masses as a “real-life Darna” for her constant humanitarian projects, finally revealed her thoughts on the nickname she’s been stuck with over the years.

This is related to Angel’s portrayal of the eponymous superheroine in the 2005 television adaptation, a role that helped cement her iconic status today.

“Bilang ginampanan ko si Darna at alagang alaga ako sa character ni Darna, isang malaking compliment sa akin 'yun kasi alam ko kung gaano kabuting tao si Darna at si Narda. 'Yung hangarin nila is pure. Pero kung tutuusin lang, wala ako sa kalingkingan talaga. 'Yun 'yung reality doon,” she shared during last Saturday’s "Iba 'Yan" virtual media conference.

The 35-year-old admitted that she was humbled by the comparison but insisted that she was not special by any means.

“But I'm very flattered... siguro kasi napapanood nila 'yung mga ginagawa kong mga projects pero isa lang akong simpleng tao. Hindi ako bilyonaryo, hindi ako mayaman. Hindi rin ako laging nauuna. Siguro nagkakaroon lang ako ng coverage siguro kasi kilala ka so madalas kang napipicturan ng tao.”

Instead, Angel turned the spotlight toward unrecognized heroes whom she hopes to promote with her new weekly public service program “Iba Yan,” which premiered last Sunday.

“Pero naniniwala ako na mas maraming tao pa 'yung mas active sa field na hindi nabibigyan ng importance talaga. 'Yun 'yung gusto rin nating ipakita sa show natin na ibigay natin 'yung limelight... ibida natin 'yung mga taong kakaiba ang kwento, kakaibang pagkatao nila. Panahon nila ngayon so aatras po ako sa kung anuman 'yung limelight na 'yan, ibibigay po natin sa kanila.” — Video from ABS-CBN via Facebook