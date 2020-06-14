What to expect from Angel Locsin's new 'Iba 'Yan' docu-series

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Angel Locsin, dubbed a "real-life Darna" thanks to her ceaseless humanitarian work even during the COVID-19 pandemic, is turning the focus this time to unrecognized heroes who have left an immeasurable impact on their fellow Filipinos.

Angel will host the public service program "Iba 'Yan," which will feature ordinary citizens who provided extraordinary examples of "pakikisama, pakikipagkapwa and bayanihan" in order to inspire and reassure viewers amid today’s difficult times.

The docu-format series is set to air every Sunday beginning 6:15 p.m. today on the Kapamilya Channel, available on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, other cable or satellite service providers under the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA), as well as iWant.

Here’s why you should tune in to the documentary initiative of Angel and her team, including fiancé Neil Arce who signed on to direct.

Spotlighting the everyday hero

Angel told Philstar.com and other media during the Saturday "Iba 'Yan" Virtual Media Conference that the team will explore the narratives of Filipinos from all walks of life, including indigenous peoples, fishermen, victims of natural disaster, probinsyanos, volunteers and more.

“I think 'yung mga ganitong tao kasi dapat bigyan kasi talaga ng pasasalamat sa laki ng naitulong nila sa atin ngayong panahon ng pandemya especially. 'Yun 'yung target din namin ng show bukod sa magbigay ng inspirasyon o ng good vibes.”

This is underscored by the show’s own title which is a play on the word “bayani” as revealed during the press conference.

The first episode alone, according to an ABS-CBN release, features a myriad of personalities from “Engineer Albert Pizarro, who invented the innovative 'foot-tap' alcohol dispenser, viral Cebuano TikTok dancer Marco Cañeda, candy vendor Tatay Carlos and bike seller Nanay Fe, seamstress Queen Mamita, and volunteer rider Neil Garcia.”

Beyond media exposure, Angel said that the team would also do their best to aid their show’s subjects in their respective missions.

“Hindi lang tayo magtatapos sa kwentuhan lang. Hindi lang to simpleng interview-interview lang, ipapakilala namin kayo sa TV. We'll try our very best na makatulong din kami sa inyo kung papaano kami tumutulong, kung ano ang mga kailangan ninyo para makatulong pa kayo, so susubukan namin sa aming munting paraan para gumaan-gaan kung anuman 'yung mga iniisip ng mga taong 'yun.”

Challenges behind the screen

“Iba ‘Yan” also has its own share of obstacles and touching backstory owing to the ABS-CBN shutdown compounded by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Mahirap magpalabas ng show nang wala kang palalabasan, 'di ba, pero ang Pilipino, iba nga 'yan...so kung anuman 'yung mga struggles na 'yan malulusutan kung gusto mo talaga. Mahirap kung mahirap. Syempre mas madali kung mayroon kang network talaga pag umeere ka na sana mabigay na rin naman,” Angel shared.

She also related how the team had to take extra precautionary measures to ensure the welfare of all the series’ participants.

“Bukod pa doon sa may pandemic ngayon, mahirap mag-reach out sa tao kasi may mga rules tayong dapat sundin para sa safety natin at sa safety rin ng taong pupuntahan mo. Hindi ka makadala ng kahit na anong, kung may virus man o ganyan,” the 35-year-old said.

“So very prepared kami. Nagpa-test ang buong team. Ang pupuntahan namin pina-test din namin para kampante rin sila. Pag nagbibigay sila ng tulong, alam nilang hindi sila makakadala ng kahit na anong virus.”

How you can get featured

Angel said that she’s looking forward to sharing her team’s hard work with Filipino audiences and invited others to submit their own topic suggestions while taping of the show is ongoing.

“We're encouraging everyone...meron po kaming Facebook page ang 'Iba 'Yan' where you can send pag meron kang nakaka-inspire at kakaibang kwento, pwede niyo pong i-send doon. Or kung meron kayong kakilala na may ganong kwento na nakakamangha, nakakamangha 'yung taong iyun na tingin niyong deserve niya mabigyan ng credit man lang or pasasalamat, pwede niyo pong i-send sa Iba 'Yan.”

The actress said that social media even proved instrumental in finding some stories due to the limitations of movement under quarantine.

“Mag-send lang po kayo at titingnan po namin kung anong pwede naming magawa...We'll try our very best na ma-accommodate lahat but syempre we're very limited din sa budget t'saka kung papaano namin mapupuntahan din 'yung tao so please bear with us but we're trying very hard.”