COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Angel Locsin as seen in "Iba 'Yan"
Screen grab, ABS-CBN Entertainment via YouTube
What to expect from Angel Locsin's new 'Iba 'Yan' docu-series
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2020 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Angel Locsin, dubbed a "real-life Darna" thanks to her ceaseless humanitarian work even during the COVID-19 pandemic, is turning the focus this time to unrecognized heroes who have left an immeasurable impact on their fellow Filipinos.

RELATED: Angel Locsin raises over P11 million, helps 135 hospitals in fight vs COVID-19 | Angel Locsin relaunches artista 'ukay-ukay' to support mass testing

Angel will host the public service program "Iba 'Yan," which will feature ordinary citizens who provided extraordinary examples of "pakikisama, pakikipagkapwa and bayanihan" in order to inspire and reassure viewers amid today’s difficult times.

The docu-format series is set to air every Sunday beginning 6:15 p.m. today on the Kapamilya Channel, available on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, other cable or satellite service providers under the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA), as well as iWant.

Here’s why you should tune in to the documentary initiative of Angel and her team, including fiancé Neil Arce who signed on to direct.

Spotlighting the everyday hero

Angel told Philstar.com and other media during the Saturday "Iba 'Yan" Virtual Media Conference that the team will explore the narratives of Filipinos from all walks of life, including indigenous peoples, fishermen, victims of natural disaster, probinsyanos, volunteers and more.

“I think 'yung mga ganitong tao kasi dapat bigyan kasi talaga ng pasasalamat sa laki ng naitulong nila sa atin ngayong panahon ng pandemya especially. 'Yun 'yung target din namin ng show bukod sa magbigay ng inspirasyon o ng good vibes.”

This is underscored by the show’s own title which is a play on the word “bayani” as revealed during the press conference.

The first episode alone, according to an ABS-CBN release, features a myriad of personalities from “Engineer Albert Pizarro, who invented the innovative 'foot-tap' alcohol dispenser, viral Cebuano TikTok dancer Marco Cañeda, candy vendor Tatay Carlos and bike seller Nanay Fe, seamstress Queen Mamita, and volunteer rider Neil Garcia.”

Beyond media exposure, Angel said that the team would also do their best to aid their show’s subjects in their respective missions.

“Hindi lang tayo magtatapos sa kwentuhan lang. Hindi lang to simpleng interview-interview lang, ipapakilala namin kayo sa TV. We'll try our very best na makatulong din kami sa inyo kung papaano kami tumutulong, kung ano ang mga kailangan ninyo para makatulong pa kayo, so susubukan namin sa aming munting paraan para gumaan-gaan kung anuman 'yung mga iniisip ng mga taong 'yun.”

Challenges behind the screen

“Iba ‘Yan” also has its own share of obstacles and touching backstory owing to the ABS-CBN shutdown compounded by the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses

“Mahirap magpalabas ng show nang wala kang palalabasan, 'di ba, pero ang Pilipino, iba nga 'yan...so kung anuman 'yung mga struggles na 'yan malulusutan kung gusto mo talaga. Mahirap kung mahirap. Syempre mas madali kung mayroon kang network talaga pag umeere ka na sana mabigay na rin naman,” Angel shared.

She also related how the team had to take extra precautionary measures to ensure the welfare of all the series’ participants.

“Bukod pa doon sa may pandemic ngayon, mahirap mag-reach out sa tao kasi may mga rules tayong dapat sundin para sa safety natin at sa safety rin ng taong pupuntahan mo. Hindi ka makadala ng kahit na anong, kung may virus man o ganyan,” the 35-year-old said.

“So very prepared kami. Nagpa-test ang buong team. Ang pupuntahan namin pina-test din namin para kampante rin sila. Pag nagbibigay sila ng tulong, alam nilang hindi sila makakadala ng kahit na anong virus.”

How you can get featured

Angel said that she’s looking forward to sharing her team’s hard work with Filipino audiences and invited others to submit their own topic suggestions while taping of the show is ongoing.

“We're encouraging everyone...meron po kaming Facebook page ang 'Iba 'Yan' where you can send pag meron kang nakaka-inspire at kakaibang kwento, pwede niyo pong i-send doon. Or kung meron kayong kakilala na may ganong kwento na nakakamangha, nakakamangha 'yung taong iyun na tingin niyong deserve niya mabigyan ng credit man lang or pasasalamat, pwede niyo pong i-send sa Iba 'Yan.”

The actress said that social media even proved instrumental in finding some stories due to the limitations of movement under quarantine.

“Mag-send lang po kayo at titingnan po namin kung anong pwede naming magawa...We'll try our very best na ma-accommodate lahat but syempre we're very limited din sa budget t'saka kung papaano namin mapupuntahan din 'yung tao so please bear with us but we're trying very hard.”

ABS-CBN ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN SHUTDOWN ANGEL LOCSIN COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ron Morales enjoys ‘simple, laid-back life’ in Canada
By Leah C. Salterio | 3 days ago
When a new actor learns from a veteran co-star or someone who has been in the showbiz industry longer than him, trust that...
Entertainment
fbfb
One Sports returns
11 hours ago
One Sports is finally back with the best sports programs that Filipinos love, as the channel is set to return on-air starting...
Entertainment
fbfb
The wedding next time... pag wala nang COVID
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
Everything was set. The invitations have been sent to 200 guests ($180 per head).
Entertainment
fbfb
What to expect from Angel Locsin's new 'Iba 'Yan' docu-series
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Here’s why you should tune in to the documentary initiative of Angel and her team.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Dominic Ochoa: ‘I will start, end with ABS-CBN’
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com organized by his racing school Tuason Racing, Dominic said he loves his “second...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
My Dad (also) told me
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Six more celebrities reveal the best lessons they learned from their dads in anticipation of the Father’s Day next Sunday,...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Sarung Banggi: Bicol’s love ballad
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 13 hours ago
Sarung Banggi, Bicol’s well-loved ballad, was made into an LVN movie in 1947. It starred Rogelio de la Rosa and Mila...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
‘New normaI is no porma’
By Joey de Leon | 13 hours ago
Aba at Three Months na palang naka-quarantineAng Poet N’yo at buhok ko’y wala nang itim!
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Long-time dream coming true
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Body Talk with Prince Rivero, the newest member of the Rain or Shine team: Biding his time to set foot on the PBA stage
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The unknown side of Raymon and Mark
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
God works in the most unexpected ways.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with