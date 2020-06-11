Anne Curtis marks decade together with Erwan Heussaff

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis posted a sentimental 10th anniversary greeting for husband Erwan Heussaff, celebrating a decade since they began dating in 2010.

“I know we said we would stop celebrating our ‘original’ anniversary when we got married BUT I couldn’t help it, because this one is still special. From here on, we’ll celebrate just our wedding anniv... Hope you like the pics. Took me the whole day to search for our first few pics together,” Anne posted on Wednesday with Erwan tagged.

The A-list power couple was married in Queenstown, New Zealand in November 2017 after dating for six years.

“Happy 10th Anniversary Mon amour. A decade’s gone by just like that. Who would’ve thought that the pair in the last photo would end up where we are today -with a mini version of you and I. Wouldn’t change a thing. Je t’aime Mon amour!” Anne said.

Alongside her message, Anne included 10 photos compiled over the years, including a shot of her and Erwan in front of the romantic Parisian landmark, the Eiffel Tower.