Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis posted a heartwarming birthday greeting for her husband Erwan Heusaff, who turned 33 on Jan. 10, 2020.
Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff Instagram
Anne leaves intimate message for Erwan on his birthday
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 5:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis posted a heartwarming birthday greeting for husband Erwan Heussaff, who turned 33 today.

“Joyeux Anniversaire Mon amour (Happy birthday, my love),” Anne started her greeting with Erwan tagged.

“It is in your arms that I’ve always felt the safest... even more so now, whilst experiencing this whole new journey.”

Joyeux Anniversaire Mon amour @erwan ???? It is in your arms that I've always felt the safest... even more so now, whilst experiencing this whole new journey. I can not wait for our little girl to feel that same kind of security and love your gentle arms have to give. Happy Birthday my love. Here's to an amazing and exciting year ahead of you! May God always keep you safe. Je t'aime ??

375.3k Likes, 915 Comments - Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Instagram: "Joyeux Anniversaire Mon amour @erwan ???? It is in your arms that I've always felt the safest... even..."

She relayed her confidence in soon-to-be-father Erwan as they are expecting a baby daughter soon, with fans estimating that Anne is already in late pregnancy.

This is based on Erwan’s cryptic caption “5/9” for an Instagram video posted in November, where the couple announced they were having a baby.

“I can not wait for our little girl to feel that same kind of security and love your gentle arms have to give,” Anne continued.

“Happy Birthday my love. Here’s to an amazing and exciting year ahead of you! May God always keep you safe. Je t’aime (I love you).”

Erwan posted a story with the text “Happy wife. Happy life.” for a video of Anne finishing her meal.

The celebrity cook also posted a video showing Anne holding up his birthday cake with “33” numbered candles.

The A-list power couple were married in Queenstown, New Zealand in November 2017 after dating for six years.

