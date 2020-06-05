Heart Evangelista addresses basher calling her 'out of touch privileged'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista addressed an Internet user that called her an "out of touch privileged" in relation to the ongoing anti-racism riots in the United States.

"The out of touch privileged, in the context of race and class, is a problem not only in the U.S., but in the Philippines as well," the Twitter user said in her post while showing a picture of Heart.

YOU have caused me so much sadness.I honesty don’t know what to do about myself.2 days you’ve been at it.I express myself through my art and fashion.I have not done anything wrong .Using my image to create hate is wrong... still I will wish you well.God bless https://t.co/lwldMAeCP1 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) June 4, 2020

In response, Heart said in a tweet today: "YOU have caused me so much sadness.I honesty don’t know what to do about myself.2 days you’ve been at it.I express myself through my art and fashion.I have not done anything wrong .Using my image to create hate is wrong... still I will wish you well.God bless."

The actress, nonetheless, reaped praises for announcing that she will be giving away free tablets to children in need to support their online education.

In her Twitter account, Heart said she can't help everyone but will try to help as much as she could.

I heard having a tablet or computer is a requirement for online classes so I will do the best I can ???????? I’m sorry I can’t help everyone but I will try to help as much as I can — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) June 4, 2020

"I heard having a tablet or computer is a requirement for online classes so I will do the best I can. I’m sorry I can’t help everyone but I will try to help as much as I can," she wrote.

Heart said that students who have no tablets just need to message her official Instagram account.

"For those who don’t have tablets for online school please dm me on ig... I will be giving away as much tablets as I can," she wrote in another post.

Heart shared her concern for unfortunate students that might not have access to education now that the country shifts to online learning due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Physical classes have been discouraged to avoid exposing students and teachers to the virus.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista opens up about having Burning Tongue Syndrome

Heart Evangelista reacts to being called ‘spoiled,’ ‘super sheltered’