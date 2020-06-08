Dear Class of 2020: Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry honor graduates amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — International artists Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyonce and other stars took part in YouTube's graduation live stream to celebrate the Class of 2020.

The ceremony, which also included Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Billie Elish, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Kimmel and Michael B. Jordan, honored graduates and their families who couldn’t have a proper celebration due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Although there is much to be sad about, there is also a lot to be celebrated. This change will be slow and we will have to be patient. But it will happen,” Lady Gaga said.

Taylor said that she relates with the graduation ceremony in a lot of ways.

“I just wanted to say congratulations! I know this is probably not the graduation you thought you would be having. I relate to that in a lot of ways because when I was younger, I would fantasize about the cap and gown, parties with your friends… the whole thing," Taylor said.

"Then when I got to that point in my life, I was on a radio tour and just got my diploma in the mail,” she added.

Beyonce congratulated the Class of 2020, urging them to use their voice to let the world know that black lives matter.

“You have arrived. Here at the middle of a racial crisis, a global pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed black human being," Beyonce said.

"And you still made it. We’re so proud of you. Thank you for using your collective voice to let the world know that Black Lives Matter,” she added.

Katy said that although a lot of bad things are happening around the world, graduates need to take a moment to celebrate their accomplishment.

"I hope in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment of graduating," Katy said

"You are the future, and I know you will take everything you’ve learned to make the world a better place. Never let them change you," she added.

K-Pop sensation BTS, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Zendaya also made quick appearances to offer their congratulations.