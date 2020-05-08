MOVIES
Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu was crowned as new Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2019 by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Binibining Pilipinas, beauty queens condemn ABS-CBN shutdown
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 4:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) expressed dismay over the recent signing-off of the Philippines' biggest TV network, ABS-CBN, following the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) cease and desist order.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, BPCI said the pageant organizer and ABS-CBN "have been valuable partners for many years. The Kapamilya network is instrumental in echoing our mission to promote peace and love across the nation, and has helped provide a platform that allows us to provide young Filipinas the opportunity to be carriers our our message."

"We express our support to our Kapamilyas affected by the network's closure and hope that this issue will be resolved soon," BPCI concluded its statement also posted on its official Facebook page.

BPCI aired its Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant in recent years on ABS-CBN.

Due to the enhanced community quarantine, this year's coronation night is still on hold, but the 40 official candidates continue to participate in online pre-pageant activities such as the recent makeup challenge.

Related: 'Corona-virus': Binibining Pilipinas 2020 activities moved due to COVID-19 outbreak

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who were crowned as Miss Universe Philippines when the pageant was still under BPCI, also showed support for the TV network where they signed up as contract artists.

"As we face this global pandemic as a nation, fast and accessible information is key to saving lives. By silencing voices we’re doing a disservice to our countrymen who need it most. At a time in our history when we should be remembered for how we all came together to serve each other. When we look back, what will be remembered instead? #NoToABSCBNShutdown," Catriona said in her post.

"ABSCBN holds a dear place in my heart. I spent most of my teenage years in the halls of ABSCBN, attending workshops, doing rehearsals, tapings and even attending classes (They had a high school a few years back and I graduated there) ABSCBN was a home for me. It is also home to 11,000 employees and is in the homes of almost every Filipino family," Pia said in an Instagram post.

"To my ABSCBN family, I stand by you. I am still hopeful that all of this is just a challenge. Maayos rin ang lahat," she assured her home network.

