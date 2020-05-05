MOVIES
MUSIC
ABS-CBN TV network
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
ABS-CBN answers NTC's cease and desist order
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 6:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN released a statement after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against the network, shutting down its operations on Tuesday. 

"Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment when ABS-CBN is ordered to go off-air on TV and radio tonight (5 May 2020) when people need crucial and timely information as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic," the network said. 

"This is in compliance with the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) today that prohibits ABS-CBN from continuing its broadcast operations effective immediately," it added. 

ABS-CBN questioned NTC's move that did not grant the network a provisional authority to operate while its franchise renewal remains pending in Congress. 

"Despite Senate Resolution No. 40, the House of Representatives’ committee on legislative franchises’ letter, the guidance of the Department of Justice, and the sworn statement of NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, the NTC did not grant ABS-CBN a provisional authority to operate while its franchise renewal remains pending in Congress," the network said. 

The network also reiterated that based on an interview with House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano with DZMM last week, there was an assurance that there is no move to shut down the network.

"ABS-CBN has been providing comprehensive news coverage on the public health crisis and working with local governments and the private sector in providing food and basic goods for those in need through its 'Pantawid ng Pag-ibig' campaign. To date, it has delivered over P300 million worth of goods for the benefit of over 600,000 families affected by the enhanced community quarantine," the TV station said. 

ABS-CBN concluded that they trust the government will decide in the best interest of the Filipino people. 

"ABS-CBN remains committed to being in the service of the Filipino and we will find ways to continue providing meaningful service to them," the network said.

RELATED: 'Not just for mom': Grace Poe condemns NTC's order for ABS-CBN shutdown

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Karlo Duterte's frontliner mom recovers from COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Gel said that she was afraid for her son during that time, worrying what if she gets worse, Karlo won’t see her&nb...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla wedding? KathNiel friend speaks up
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
In an interview with Kathryn in “Magandang Buhay” recently, she admitted that she and Daniel always wanted a beach...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alden Richards considering to join military as reservist
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
The "Hello Love Goodbye" actor said he wanted to be a part of the military to express his concern for the coun...
Entertainment
fbfb
AlDub fans rejoice 'Kalyeserye' comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Kalyeserye," the “Eat Bulaga” segment that launched the love team of Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards, is...
Entertainment
fbfb
Did John Lloyd Cruz cheat? Ellen Adarna speaks up
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna cleared on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz of cheating allegations after she talked about...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
Brillante supports We Are One online global filmfest
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
Here’s good news for film lovers around the world.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Not ECQ baby': Billy Crawford on Coleen Garcia's pregnancy
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia is expecting their first child.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Ryan Cayabyab marks birthday with new song amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Cayabyab is also a part of the music video wherein he gives a message of hope.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Pinoy 'Blinks' excited for Blackpink's June comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Korean pop group Blackpink is set to release their new music in June.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'King of Bollywood,' Will Smith in star-studded India COVID-19 benefit
1 day ago
Tens of thousands of viewers watched more than 70 of the country's biggest celebrities -- including cricket captain Virat...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with