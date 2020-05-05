ABS-CBN answers NTC's cease and desist order

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN released a statement after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against the network, shutting down its operations on Tuesday.

"Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment when ABS-CBN is ordered to go off-air on TV and radio tonight (5 May 2020) when people need crucial and timely information as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic," the network said.

READ: ABS-CBN's statement on the National Telecommunications Commission's order to stop the broadcast company’s TV and radio operations nationwide. pic.twitter.com/tRsK4fJ8HK — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 5, 2020

"This is in compliance with the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) today that prohibits ABS-CBN from continuing its broadcast operations effective immediately," it added.

ABS-CBN questioned NTC's move that did not grant the network a provisional authority to operate while its franchise renewal remains pending in Congress.

"Despite Senate Resolution No. 40, the House of Representatives’ committee on legislative franchises’ letter, the guidance of the Department of Justice, and the sworn statement of NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, the NTC did not grant ABS-CBN a provisional authority to operate while its franchise renewal remains pending in Congress," the network said.

The network also reiterated that based on an interview with House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano with DZMM last week, there was an assurance that there is no move to shut down the network.

"ABS-CBN has been providing comprehensive news coverage on the public health crisis and working with local governments and the private sector in providing food and basic goods for those in need through its 'Pantawid ng Pag-ibig' campaign. To date, it has delivered over P300 million worth of goods for the benefit of over 600,000 families affected by the enhanced community quarantine," the TV station said.

ABS-CBN concluded that they trust the government will decide in the best interest of the Filipino people.

"ABS-CBN remains committed to being in the service of the Filipino and we will find ways to continue providing meaningful service to them," the network said.

RELATED: 'Not just for mom': Grace Poe condemns NTC's order for ABS-CBN shutdown