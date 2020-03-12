'Corona-virus': Binibining Pilipinas 2020 activities moved due to COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced on Thursday that the pre-pageant activities of this year’s Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant have been moved in relation with the new schedule of the coronation night on May 31.

In a press statement sent to Philstar.com, BPCI said that the pageant’s candidates will be given a break until March 22 due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The pageant has postponed its meet-and-greet last Tuesday for the same reason.

“Araneta City is implementing preventive measures to safeguard the public against COVID-19 and help slow down its spread,” the mall complex said in a separate statement.



“A temperature check is conducted on everybody entering our malls, cinemas, office buildings, residential condos, hotel, arena, cinemas, and transport terminals. Those with 37.6 degrees and above body temperature will be prevented from entering these establishments, and will be asked to seek immediate medical care,” the statement read.



“Hand sanitizer and alcohol dispensers are placed in strategic areas like lobbies and entrances, concierge booths, hallways, restrooms, and payment counters. Public restrooms are provided with enough amenities like toilet paper and soap throughout the day.”

According to the mall complex, a dedicated team is tasked to regularly sanitize elevators, escalators, restrooms, railings, glass doors and doorknobs, and other points frequently touched by the public. Even the pathways, sidewalks, and roads within the compound are cleansed and disinfected.



“The management provides proper information to all tenants, employees, and visitors in Araneta City. Safety guidelines are posted in key public areas, and safety protocols are distributed among employees and business tenants.”

