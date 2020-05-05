MOVIES
From left: Assunta De Rossi and Jules Ledesma then and now
The STAR/File; Jules Ledesma via Instagram
Assunta De Rossi, Jules Ledesma expecting first baby 16 years after marriage
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Assunta De Rossi will be celebrating her very first Mother's Day on May 10.

In her Instagram account, Assunta revealed that she’s five weeks pregnant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wide awake. This has been my life even before quarantine started— just being in bed all day, feeling horrible. And before anyone asks why I look like I’m on my way to the afterlife, allow me to list down all the symptoms I’ve had to endure this past 2 months: ?? Fatigue ?? Nausea ?? Tender, swollen breasts ?? Food aversions ?? Constipation ?? Dizziness ?? Heartburn On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant. I know, shocking! Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle!???????????? Anyway, what scares me now is I’m already on my 14th week, and I haven’t gained an ounce of weight. Everything I eat goes to my tummy and ( . )( . ) ???? What about you? How’s quarantine been treating you? Comment down below with your boobie emoji. Charzzz!!! ???? #MiracleBaby #14weekspregnant #Haggardo

A post shared by Sammy Whammy (@assuntaledesma) on

“Wide awake. This has been my life even before quarantine started— just being in bed all day, feeling horrible. And before anyone asks why I look like I’m on my way to the afterlife, allow me to list down all the symptoms I’ve had to endure this past 2 months: Fatigue Nausea Tender, swollen breasts Food aversions Constipation Dizziness Heartburn,” she wrote.

On March 5, she visited her doctor for an ultrasound because she missed her period. She was surprised to know that she’s pregnant.

“On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant,” she said.  

“I know, shocking! Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult,” she added.  

She described her pregnancy as a miracle.

“Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle! Anyway, what scares me now is I’m already on my 14th week, and I haven’t gained an ounce of weight. Everything I eat goes to my tummy and (boobs),” she said.

Assunta's pregnancy comes after 16 years of marriage with politician Jules Ledesma.

In a 2018 interview with The STAR Entertainment Editor Ricky Lo, Assunta revealed that she and Jules had been working hard at having a baby.

“I’ve been under medication due to (my) infertility,” Assunta told Lo for his The STAR column "Funfare."

The actress also told Lo that she put on hold her showbiz career to avoid stress.

RELATED: Assunta ready to be a mom

