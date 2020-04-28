MOVIES
Lea Salonga looks forward to post-quarantine concert with Regine Velasquez
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 7:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Internationally-acclaimed singer-actress Lea Salonga admitted that singing with "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez was hard.

Lea was a special guest in "One Night With Regine" online concert last Saturday.

The two Philippine gems had a duet, singing "I Don’t Know How To Love Him," "What I Did For Love" and "Someone Like You."

“First of all, Regine, happy, happy birthday! I hope that it’s been a wonderful celebration for you, so far. Ahmm, singing with you was hard, but because it was your birthday, and because you asked, as in ikaw mismo 'yung nag-request that I sing this with you, I couldn’t say no,” Lea said.

“It’s your birthday request. So... haaahh! My God! It’s hard to sing with you—but I mean that only in the best way. You still sound the way you always did. But because of what you’ve been through in life, there’s so much color to your interpretations, and to your vocal quality, and to just everything about you,” she added.

Lea shared that she wanted to sing again with Regine, but in person the next time.

“I love you, and the next time you and I sing together again, it should be in person, with full-on glam, and full-on gowns... in a much bigger venue than this. Talking concert hall, stadium, an arena. Something. And it will be fun,” Lea said. 

