MOVIES
MUSIC
Award-winning singer-actress Lea Salonga
Photo release
Lea Salonga brings pride to Philippines anew at Stephen Sondheim concert
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga raised the Philippine flag once again as she was among the performers in the star-studded concert yesterday that celebrated the 90th birthday of musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim.

Lea performed "Loving You” from Sondheim's musical “Passion” before giving a birthday message for Sondheim.

“I just wanted to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. I think it is absolutely fantastic that you have allowed for ASTEP to raise funds as part of this celebration,” Lea said.

“In this crisis, all of us are turning to the arts for comfort and solace and sanity so I feel that it’s important to expose children to the arts. Whether or not they end up as artists as adults, it is something that will only serve to enrich, enhance and fill their lives,” she added.

The concert also featured other artists such as Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Patrick Harris, Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit and Jake Gyllenhaal, among many others.

The online concert is also a fundraiser in support of Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP), a youth development program conceived by Broadway Musical Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Juilliard students to connect performing and visual artists with underserved youth in the US and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking and help them break the cycle of poverty.

LEA SALONGA STEPHEN SONDHEIM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Julie Anne San Jose’s latest no.1 single reaches 7 countries
5 hours ago
After making over five million Spotify streams for her rendition of Join The Club's "Nobela," "Asia's Pop Diva" Julie Anne...
Entertainment
fbfb
Intimations of mortality (Or, what COVID-19 survivors learned from the experience)
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
“I learned to confront my mortality and to reassess what is essential in life.”
Entertainment
fbfb
International theater actress named new Promil kid
5 hours ago
Whether it’s her exceptional talents, good looks and grit, theater actress Sheena Bentoy is the new face to watch...
Entertainment
fbfb
WWII veteran tops UK music charts after record COVID-19 fundraiser
19 hours ago
A 99-year-old British World War II veteran who shot to fame raising millions for health workers fighting the coronavirus has...
Entertainment
fbfb
Universal Records denies involvement in 'Iisang Dagat'
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
In a statement released today, the recording studio said they want to clear that they are not involved in making the&nbs...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Crowned in time of 'corona': Miss Supranational Ecuador picked via online pageant
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Concurso Nacional de Belleza Ecuador has named Justeen Cruz Lara as Ecuador's representative to Miss Supranational in a virtual...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
'Show respect': Derek Ramsay calls out foreigner who allegedly violated quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Reports said that the Makati Police was patroling in Dasmarinas Village when they saw the foreigner’s domestic...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
John Lloyd Cruz tells Bea Alonzo: Gov't should address not only hunger during General Community Quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
On leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz commended the celebrities that are helping to ease the novel coronavirus disease...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
John Lloyd Cruz introduces son to Bea Alonzo
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz introduced his son with actress Ellen Adarna, Elias, to love team partner Bea...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Millennial distributor of music instruments reaches out to communities
By Gil Villa | 16 hours ago
Businessman-musician Gemmo Berin has kept himself busy distributing relief goods to communities from the time the government...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with