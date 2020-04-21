WATCH: UNDP advocate Darren Espanto teaches kids how to fight COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor Darren Espanto already got to work as the new Youth Advocate of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Philippines, using his position to guide children to protect themselves during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a two-minute, animated video explainer posted on social media, Darren addressed kids in Filipino to teach simple but lifesaving reminders like social distancing.

“Kumusta mga, bata! Si Kuya Darren niyo ito. Alam niyo ba na ang mga bata ay mayroong maitutulong upang malabanan ang paglaganap ng COVID-19?,” began the video.

(Hi, children! This is your Kuya Darren! Did you know that you can help in the fight against COVID-19?)

“Excited na ba kayong malaman kung ano ang mga ito? Tara at panoorin natin at sundin ang mga tips sa video na ito.”

(Are you excited to know how you can help? Let's watch this video and follow the tips!)

Here are a few tips to stop the spread of COVID-19! A message from the United Nations Development Programme and yours truly. #Agenda2030 #DarrenEspanto4UNDP #ForPlanetForPeople @UNDPPH pic.twitter.com/Bfet7aThyx — Darren Espanto (@Espanto2001) April 18, 2020

Here’s the advice that Kuya Darren had to offer to Filipino youth.