WATCH: UNDP advocate Darren Espanto teaches kids how to fight COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor Darren Espanto already got to work as the new Youth Advocate of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Philippines, using his position to guide children to protect themselves during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a two-minute, animated video explainer posted on social media, Darren addressed kids in Filipino to teach simple but lifesaving reminders like social distancing.

“Kumusta mga, bata! Si Kuya Darren niyo ito. Alam niyo ba na ang mga bata ay mayroong maitutulong upang malabanan ang paglaganap ng COVID-19?,” began the video.

(Hi, children! This is your Kuya Darren! Did you know that you can help in the fight against COVID-19?)

Related: Tips to protect yourself and to fight the spread of COVID-19

“Excited na ba kayong malaman kung ano ang mga ito? Tara at panoorin natin at sundin ang mga tips sa video na ito.”

(Are you excited to know how you can help? Let's watch this video and follow the tips!)

Here’s the advice that Kuya Darren had to offer to Filipino youth.

  • Keep 1 meter apart
  • Avoid kissing and hugging
  • Keep your hands clean
  • Cough or sneeze into your elbow
  • Wipe clean things often touched by family
  • Tell your parents if you feel sick

