Darren Espanto named UNDP Youth Advocate
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 12:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor Darren Espanto was announced as the new Youth Advocate of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Philippines, designated as an "agent of change" and the local face of the UN's global development network.

“UNDP Philippines welcomes young celebrity singer Darren Espanto as its new Youth Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals! We are excited to have you onboard, Darren!” the organization posted on social media Wednesday morning.

“UNDP recognizes young people’s potential as agents of change! We partner with young people, youth organizations and actors from civil society and private promote youth-focused and youth-led development," the organization added.

The 18-year-old said it is an honor to join the UNDP's initiative amid the global health crisis brought by the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“In this time of uncertainty and difficulty, it is our obligation to look after each one and to make sure that we are doing our part to be of help... It is truly an honor to be a part of this and I hope to be of service through this endeavor,” Darren wrote.

Among UNDP Philippines' objectives, according to their website, is helping the country achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and national development priorities as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan and the UN Philippines Partnership Framework for Sustainable Development.



In line with this, Darren provided a brief video message addressing and asking for support from local youth.

“Bilang Youth Advocate, sisikapin ko pong itaguyod ang Sustainable Development Goals ng UNDP upang ito ay maisakatuparan para sa pangangalaga ng ating mundo, para sa lahat at para sa kinabukasan ng kabataan,” he articulated.

(As Youth Advocate, I will do my best to forward the UNDP’s Sustainable Development Goals for its realization toward the welfare of our world, for everyone and for the youth’s future.)



“Ang ating hangarin, walang maiiwan. Sana ay samahan at suportahan niyo po ako at ang UNDP sa pagkamit ng mga layunin na ito. Maraming salamat po.”

(Our goal is that no one is left behind. Hopefully, you all join and support the UNDP and I in order to accomplish these goals. Thank you very much.)

