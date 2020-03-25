MOVIES
Sandy Andolong and Christopher de Leon
The Wedding Library/Released
Christopher de Leon released from hospital, Sandy Andolong tests negative for COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Christopher de Leon was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a week ago.

According to ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, the actor’s manager Lolit Solis confirmed the news, saying that Christopher is now in a better condition but will still be in self-quarantine for 14 days.

When asked if the veteran actor is already cleared with the virus, Lolit said Christopher still has it.

“Meron pa rin siya. Kasi may sipon pa siya, pero maganda kasi 'yung recovery (signs) niya kaya pinauwi na siya, kaya dapat naka quarantine pa rin,” Lolit said.

Meanwhile, Lolit also confirmed that Christopher's wife Sandy Andolong, a kidney transplant patient, tested negative for COVID-19.

Christopher is one of the lead stars of ABS-CBN’s “Love Thy Woman” with Kim Chiu and Xian Lim. Reports said that the cast of the afternoon teleserye are in self-quarantine after Christopher revealed that he tested positive for the virus. 

RELATED: 'Guwapo pa rin': Sandy Andolong shares Christopher de Leon's status after testing positive for COVID-19

Mariel de Leon shares dad Christopher's ordeal just to get COVID-19 tested

