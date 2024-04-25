Bossing Vic: ‘EAT Bulaga’ keeps me young

Vic Sotto: I’m most grateful for the gift of family and gift of friends.

Vic Sotto is enjoying a month-long birthday celebration this April on his TV5 noontime show, “EAT Bulaga.”

But he had one of the most special B-day surprises over the weekend courtesy of his family. During the celebration, Vic was serenaded by all his kids — Oyo Boy, Danica, Paulina, Tali, with the exception of Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto — as well as grandchildren.

“Thank you, thank you,” Vic repeatedly said during a brief interview with the press in between commercial breaks of the live telecast.

“People I didn’t expect suddenly started singing, even Tali joined in,” he said of his children, including his six-year-old firstborn with Pauleen Luna. Their second child, three-month-old Mochi, was also spotted at the show.

Bossing Vic, as he’s fondly called, couldn’t help but be emotional because “when it comes to children, may kurot.”

During his special birthday celebration at TV5’s ‘EAT Bulaga,’ Bossing Vic is joined by his kids Oyo Boy (with wife Kristine Hermosa), Danica (with husband Marc Pingris), Paulina Sotto- Llanes, and wife Pauleen Luna and their kids Tali Mochi, plus Vic’s grandchildren.

When asked about his gift for himself, he said, “Gift for myself? Nothing. This is it. We’re not the gift-giving type. It’s more of giving each other love every day, throughout the year.”

Nevertheless, he shared what he was most grateful for at this time of his life. “I’m most grateful for the gift of family and the gift of friends,” he said.

He could also say this was one of the most meaningful birthdays he had experienced. “Of course, we’ve been through a lot, so I would say that it’s really one of the happiest, most meaningful, so I highly appreciate it.”

The veteran TV host and comedian’s actual birthday is on April 28. When asked how old he is, Vic quipped, “Basta senior.”

Sharing his “secret” to staying and feeling young, he said, “Just be happy, keep the good vibes going. You know, whatever challenges you face, just surrender them to God. You just need to be happy. Happy with what you’re doing. It’s great to have ‘EAT Bulaga’ every day, that’s what really keeps me feeling young.”

Speaking of “EAT Bulaga,” he was requested to comment on the fake news peddled about the TV5 show. Asked what his take was, he quipped, “Eh ‘di fake.”

Contrary to online rumors, “EAT Bulaga” is actually one of the Kapatid network’s highest earners.

Nevertheless, the latest fake news had hardcore fans up in arms against fans from its rival program. For Vic, all of this comes with the territory.

“Alam mo hindi kasi ako ma-social media so naririnig ko lang... part of the game, kasama sa buhay yun eh. Yun nagpapasaya sa araw natin eh, yung mga nanonood. Yung mga nagkokontrahan, kasama sa hanapbuhay,” he reflected.

(“You know, I’m not really into social media, so I just hear about it... it’s part of the game, it’s part of life. It’s what brings joy to our day, the viewers. (Fans clashing)… they’re part of our livelihood.”)

Vic clarified that they don’t consider their rival show “It’s Showtime” an “enemy.”

A teary-eyed Vic during six-year-old daughter Tali’s serenade.

“Hindi. Never. Never naming sabihing kaaway. Katapat pero kaaway? Iba ang kaaway namin. Iba ang kaaway sa kalaban, it could be a friendly competition. That has always been the case. Ilang taon na kami katapat, mananalo kami, mananalo sila, yan ang nagpapasaya ng tanghalian ng Pilipino,” he explained.

With the rest of the mainstays of the Kapatid noontime show, including his fellow original hosts Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon.

(“No. Never. We would never call them enemies. They’re competitors, but enemy? Our enemy is different. Enemy is different from competitor because it could be a friendly competition. That has always been the case with us. We’ve been competing for years, sometimes we win, sometimes they win, that’s what makes Filipinos happy during lunchtime.”)

“The fans may clash (laughs). But at the end of the day, we should all just be happy,” he urged.

As for their bashers, Vic said, “That’s okay. It will pass. As for the trolls, I have a countermeasure for that — scroll. Just scroll past them. Balewala na yun.”