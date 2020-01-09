FULL TEXT: Sharon Cuneta's open letter to daughter KC Concepcion

MANILA, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta wrote an open letter on Instagram, addressing her eldest daughter KC Concepcion, who missed her 54th birthday celebration on "ASAP" along with past holiday family gatherings.

The letter, divided between several posts, details how much she and the rest of the family need and desire KC’s presence.

KC previously posted an apology-greeting on Instagram this Monday, Sharon’s actual birthday.

Here’s the complete mother/daughter exchange. Prepare some tissues.

KC Concepcion’s birthday greeting

Happy birthday, mama. I’m sorry I couldn’t join the ASAP celebration for personal reasons.

We may not be perfect, but in the many ways I know how to LOVE you, I have, I do and I always will.

I have done all I can to help you when I could and to make you proud knowing you had me so young.

If I fail, I’m only human and I’m sorry. But I try my best.

Happiest birthday to you mama.

May your light shine brighter and brighter and I will see you soon. I love you and pray for your happiness always.

Sharon Cuneta’s response

My Dearest Kristina, Thank you for posting this.

I would have loved it most if I could have had a tight hug and heard a “Happy Birthday, my Mama. I love you.”

Or a beautiful heartfelt card like those you used to write me. Or a phone call. I even would’ve settled for a private text message.

But I guess this came after my Birthday Celebration on A.S.A.P. last Sunday when I became more emotional because you, my eldest, weren’t there.

I do not even have an idea where you are. I usually don’t.

I follow you on IG of course, but as your Mama I wish I didn’t have to find out where you are or what you’re doing at the same time as the public does.

I haven’t really known for years now what has been going on with you, in your life, in your heart.

I would think that the first person you would talk to would me your Mama.

I feel that you have distanced yourself from us who truly love you, when we all hunger for our family to be complete.

We are six in the family, my baby. And when we are only five, I never feel complete.

Since my childhood until the death of Tatay, and then Mita, I have NEVER spent a Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, or any of their birthdays away from them.

Sa pamilya natin, dapat sinasalubong ang Pasko at Bagong Taon ng magkakasama. At sana ang mga mahahalagang okasyon lalo ang mga milestones like Kakie’s High School graduation, kumpleto tayo.

Family is all that matters, Tina. Even your Papa, Gabby, has always been a good son and brother.

You have embraced your half-sisters on your Pa’s side, Cloie and Gary, and are close to them. I know you have love for Kakie, Yellie and Gugie. Especially since you all came from my tummy, your first home, and Gugie was sent from heaven above.

But they hunger for their Big Ate’s love. Your protection if and when they are bullied or mistreated, your loving ear when they need you to listen to whatever may be bothering them, and all those things little siblings need from their Ate.

I myself hunger for the closeness we once had. We are just always here, waiting for you. We missed you at Christmas Eve dinner and only ate because it was too late and we were starving.

And I only found out days after that you were at Mama Helen’s house the whole time. But we are thankful that you still were able to come before midnight.

I needed comfort because it had been a truly not-so-happy season for me; a very sad one in fact. So I was happy that you came. It was a happy night for us all, di ba?

We missed you at Christmas lunch with the Pangilinans. We missed you on New Year’s Eve, on New Year’s Day, and I certainly missed you on my birthday. Where were you, anak? What were you doing? Why not even a text from you?

I know you are in your 30s now and are free to do what you want. But if I hadn’t even bothered calling my Mommy when she was alive to tell her where I was going or what I was doing, I know she would’ve found it unforgivable, unacceptable.

Anak, huwag kang lumayo sa amin. Kiko has loved and raised you with me since you were 9. Each of your sisters, and your brother, Dad - and I - crave a relationship with you. Buhay ko ang mga anak ko.

Sure Kakie is my best friend because she talks to me the most and we are on the same wavelength. Pero even Miel and Miguel know na walang Ina na hindi mahal ang kanyang mga anak ng pantay-pantay.

Kahit talikuran kayong lahat ng mundo, si Mama ang matitira. Siempre sasabihan ko pa rin kayo kung may mali kayong ginagawa, pero never ko kayong titigilang mahalin, bumaligtad man ang mundo, isa lang ang Mama ninyo.

I love you very much, Kristina. I missed you at ASAP. But I missed you more the next day, my actual birthday. And last Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day.

I miss you too often nowadays, it seems. Because 99% of the time I have no idea where you are, what you’re doing, and more importantly, HOW you are.

Ang daming taong nakikialam at nagsasabi ng masasakit na salita sa social media when WALA NAMAN SILANG ALAM SA BUHAY NATIN NG ILANG TAON NA.

They talk as if they live with us and believe their own out-of-this-world, very mean, even evil opinions to be facts. When it’s really so simple.

I felt obligated to post this because instead of a private text or call from you, you had posted your message and these mean people who have nothing better to do have written their own stories in their twisted minds and posted them as if they were the truth.

This is all I have to say. I love you, very much. You are my eldest, my beautiful Kristina. The first to ever make me a Mommy and the first to allow me to feel all of its joys and rewards.

Never mind the pain later. That’s normal. But I do miss you. I miss my baby. I miss you loving me with all your heart. I miss your presence in my life.

We are your family. That will never change. I will be here, like I told you, loving you unconditionally no matter what. But allow your Mama some tears when my heart cannot hold them in any longer.

Come back to me, to us. And no - I am not stupid to expect any of my children to be perfect. You all deserve a good bonking-on-the-head every now and then, you gremlins!

I don’t expect perfection. Just a bit of attention. Respect. Love. That’s all. Wherever you are, please take good care of yourself. And know that I pray for you every single day - sometimes a few times a day - for your protection, guidance and wisdom. And for God to embrace you whenever Mama cannot.

I love you and miss you. I can’t say that enough. But I’ll end here.

(At kayong mga walang magawa kundi siraan at sirain kaming mag-ina, bahala na ang Diyos sa inyo. Hindi kayo nakakatulong. Naaawa ako sa mga nanay nyo na nagpalaki sa inyo dahil parang di kayo natuto ng mabuti. Tigilan niyo na sana kami. Normal lang ang hanapin ng ina ang kanyang anak. Kundi nyo naiintindihan yon, that’s your problem, not ours.)

