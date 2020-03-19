Pokwang pokes back at bashers mocking her quarantine relief efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Pokwang finds nothing funny about netizens’ comments that she is insincere over her latest efforts to contribute to frontline workers and disadvantaged Filipinos during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Related: Restricted movement in mainland Luzon until April 12 due to COVID-19 quarantine

Related Stories Chef Pokwang

Marietta Subong, better known by her stage name Pokwang, kept good vibes over the past week since the Metrowide (later Luzon-wide) quarantine – described by government officials themselves as a "lockdown" – by recognizing the work of healthcare practitioners, preparing sandwiches for troops manning checkpoints, and packing relief goods like rice and canned food for the underprivileged.



RELATED: Pokwang gives snacks to COVID-19 frontliners



The mood turned sour, however, when certain online users said that all her help is just for show.

The 49-year-old did not let her critics slide, taking to her social media accounts to call out bashers and asking them instead to redirect their energy to helping their countrymen.

“READ THIS MGA ANIMAL!!!! NAIIYAK AKO SA GALIT SA INYO!!! SA GANITO PA TALAGANG PANAHON??? HAA??? SA GANITONG PANAHON MGA KAMPON NG BASHERS NA SATANAS???? NGAYON PA TALAGA??? HINDI ITO ANG TAMANG ORAS!!!” the actress posted without mincing words.

(Read this, animals! I’m crying out of frustration thanks to you! You really chose now of all times? Ha? Now really? It’s not the right time!)

"Damned if you do, damned if you don't," she began her rant.

Pokwang pointed out that the problem was with her detractors, not her, since they are not contributing to the solution.

"[S]a mga nakukunsensya sa mga posts ko ng pagtulong and calling me papansin, hahahahaaa problema niyo na 'yan! Pumikit na lang kayo at manalangin! 'Yan na lang sana maitulong niyo sa bayan natin..." she said before cursing at them.

(To those minding my posts about providing support and calling me attention-hungry, hahahahaaa that’s your problem! Just close your eyes and pray! That’s the least you can offer to our country…)

The entertainer remembered to thank subdivision guards and maintenance staff, along with her household’s domestic help, for their collective participation in her relief efforts.