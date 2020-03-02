Avril Lavigne cancels Asian tour due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has cancelled her Asian tour due to novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

In her official Facebook page, Avril announced her Asian tour cancellation.

I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus.... Posted by Avril Lavigne on Saturday, February 29, 2020

“I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus,” she wrote.

“My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy."

The “Complicated” singer said that she hopes to announce the rescheduled shows soon.

“You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon,” she said.

Avril was slated to do a 12-city Asian tour for her "Head Above Water" World Tour. She was scheduled to perform in Manila on May 20.