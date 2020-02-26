MOVIES
Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli
Matteo Guidicelli via Instagram, screengrab
'I will protect my wife': Matteo shares first wedding photo, vow for Mrs. Sarah Guidicelli
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli has broken his silence on the “secret wedding” issue as he finally confirmed that he and Sarah Geronimo are now married.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Matteo described February 20, 2020 as “a day full of pure love, honesty and genuine emotions.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

02 20 2020, A day full of pure love, honesty and genuine emotions. Yes, we got married. Mr and Mrs. Guidicelli. First and foremost, We would like to express the overwhelming joy, love and excitement we have in beginning our life together. We decided to keep everything as intimate as possible because of private matters. Each and everyone of you have been part of our love journey and we want to say, Thank you. Friends, family and everyone on “social media” have been a source of inspiration, strength, and most importantly, of LOVE. That evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never “punched” anyone. I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family. I would like to say thank you to my family for loving Sarah like a daughter. Our family is growing and we are blessed. Papa and mama, thank you for deeply loving and welcoming Sarah into our family. In time, with God’s grace and Love, everything will heal and fall into place. We are happy, we are blessed, and we are husband and wife! Let’s always celebrate life and love! Nothing will ever defeat pure honest LOVE. God bless everyone for your love and support! Again, from the deepest part of our hearts thank you! Sincerely, Mr and Mrs. Guidicelli #family #BLESSED #HappywifeHappyLife #G022020

“Yes, we got married. Mr and Mrs. Guidicelli,” Matteo began his post.

Matteo expressed their joy as they begin their life together. He also explained that they decided to keep it intimate due to private matters.

“First and foremost, We would like to express the overwhelming joy, love and excitement we have in beginning our life together. We decided to keep everything as intimate as possible because of private matters,” he said.

“Each and everyone of you have been part of our love journey and we want to say, Thank you. Friends, family and everyone on ‘social media’ have been a source of inspiration, strength, and most importantly, of LOVE,” he added.

He added that the evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place. He also clarified that he never punched Jerry Tamara, Sarah’s close-in security.

“That evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never ‘punched’ anyone. I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family,” Matteo said.

He thanked his family for welcoming his wife to the family as he hoped time God’s grace will heal everything.

“I would like to say thank you to my family for loving Sarah like a daughter. Our family is growing and we are blessed. Papa and mama, thank you for deeply loving and welcoming Sarah into our family,” he said.

“In time, with God’s grace and Love, everything will heal and fall into place,” he added.

In the end, Matteo said he and Sarah are happy and blessed that they are now married.

“We are happy, we are blessed, and we are husband and wife! Let’s always celebrate life and love! Nothing will ever defeat pure honest LOVE. God bless everyone for your love and support!” he said.

“Again, from the deepest part of our hearts thank you! Sincerely, Mr and Mrs. Guidicelli,” he ended his post. 

RELATED: Close friend says Matteo, Sarah 'madly in-love,' Mommy Divine never approved

