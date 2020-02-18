MOVIES
Kapamilya broadcasters Karen Davila and Noli de Castro
Talent managers, KBP back calls to renew ABS-CBN franchise
February 18, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — More industry organizations have spoken up in favor of the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, days after the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed a quo warranto petition which appears to seek the revocation of the company's broadcasting operations.

Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC), a group of professional and active entertainment journalists of newspapers, magazines, and tabloids, bloggers/vloggers, online influencers, and radio/TV/online reporters, has voiced concern over the possible loss of jobs should renewal of the media company’s franchise be rejected.

“We are one in calling on Congress to reconsider the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, which is set to expire on March this year. We fully believe in upholding the freedom of the press and of expression in our motherland, the Philippines,” said PMPC in its statement.

Professional Artist Managers, Inc. (PAMI), meanwhile emphasized the public service that ABS-CBN renders to Filipinos in need.

“More than anything, ABS-CBN brings joy to millions of viewers, and delivers relief to thousands of beneficiaries during typhoons, flash floods, and volcanic eruptions, among others. They also provide a safe space for abused children, aside from reporting vital information and news to the public here and abroad,” said PAMI.  

The group of talent managers also called on the government and the Congress to be fair and to consider the effects if ABS-CBN is shut down.

On the other hand, Directors’ Guild of the Philippines, Inc. (DGPI), an organization comprised of top Filipino feature-length filmmakers, is “deeply concerned” about the OSG’s quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN.

“Like cinema, press freedom plays a vanguard role in society: not only is it meant to communicate and disseminate information, but it also plays the crucial role of being a mirror to its audience, and making us face and question our cultural ills,” DGPI’s board of directors said in a statement. 

“As filmmakers, let us advocate for democracy and denounce any attempt to silence media and cultural entities that are critical of power,” it added.

Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) has also reiterated its support for ABS-CBN, saying the Kapamilya network works “hand in hand” with the KBP members in upholding broadcast responsibilities and initiating industry reforms. 

The OSG recently filed a quo warranto petition before the Supreme Court to nullify the franchise of ABS-CBN.

ABS-CBN, however, refuted the allegations, saying these were “without merit,” and strongly maintained that it “did not violate the law” and that the move appears to be an “attempt to deprive Filipinos of the services of ABS-CBN.” 

