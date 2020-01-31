MOVIES
The cast of “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous  Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” -  Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ella Jay Basco, a Filipino-Korean..
Warner Bros./Released
WATCH: 'Birds of Prey' cast, including Pinay, says 'Hello Beshies' to Filipino fans
(Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 12:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Hello, Beshies!”

In a newly released video, the cast of “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous  Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” -  Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ella Jay Basco, a Filipino-American, invite Filipino moviegoers to watch the DC adventure on February 6 in cinemas and in IMAX.

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess?  “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. 

When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her.  Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down. 

Margot returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Winstead as Huntress; Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Perez as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor  as Roman Sionis.  Newcomer Ella Jay Basco, a Filipina-Korean, also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pigs”) from a script by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”), the film is based on characters from DC.  Robbie also produced, together with Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll.  Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer served as executive producers.

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures. — Video from YouTube/WBPhilTrailers 

