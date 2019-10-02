WATCH: Filipina stars with Margot Robbie in 'Harley Quinn' movie

MANILA, Philippines — Watch the official trailer 1 of DC action-adventure “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” which has just been unleashed by Warner Bros.

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” will show in Philippine cinemas starting February 2020.

In Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (HBO’s “True Blood”) as Black Canary; Rosie Perez (“Pitch Perfect 2”) as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina (“Argo”) as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor (upcoming “Doctor Sleep,” “Moulin Rouge!” ) as Roman Sionis.

Newcomer Filipino-Korean Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pig”) from a script by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”), the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, David Ayer and Hans Ritter.

Joining Yan behind the scenes was a creative team comprised of director of photography Matthew Libatique (“A Star Is Born,” “Venom”); production designer K.K. Barrett (“Her”); editor Jay Cassidy (“American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) and editor Evan Schiff (“John Wick Chapters 2 & 3”); and costume designer Erin Benach (“A Star Is Born”). The music is by Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a LuckyChap/Clubhouse Production, a Kroll & Co. Entertainment Production, “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a WarnerMedia Company. — Video from YouTube/WBPhilTrailers