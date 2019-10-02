MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Filipina stars with Margot Robbie in 'Harley Quinn' movie
(Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 9:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Watch the official trailer 1 of DC action-adventure “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” which has just been unleashed by Warner Bros.

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” will show in Philippine cinemas starting February 2020.

In Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (HBO’s “True Blood”) as Black Canary; Rosie Perez (“Pitch Perfect 2”) as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina (“Argo”) as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor (upcoming “Doctor Sleep,” “Moulin Rouge!” ) as Roman Sionis.  

Newcomer Filipino-Korean Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pig”) from a script by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”), the film is based on characters from DC.  Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll.  The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, David Ayer and Hans Ritter.

Joining Yan behind the scenes was a creative team comprised of director of photography Matthew Libatique (“A Star Is Born,” “Venom”); production designer K.K. Barrett (“Her”); editor Jay Cassidy (“American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) and editor Evan Schiff (“John Wick Chapters 2 & 3”); and costume designer Erin Benach (“A Star Is Born”).  The music is by Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a LuckyChap/Clubhouse Production, a Kroll & Co. Entertainment Production, “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”  

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a WarnerMedia Company. — Video from YouTube/WBPhilTrailers

ALL PINOY PRIDES HARLEY QUINN MARGOT ROBBIE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz ends hiatus with comeback movie for MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
It seems like Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has ended his showbiz hiatus as he made a surprise appearance on the trailer...
Entertainment
From Twofus to Oneofus
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
It was so unexpected.
Entertainment
Maine Mendoza still 'very open' with Alden Richards
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza has revealed that she is not pressured with the success of the movie of her love team partner...
Entertainment
Ethel Booba, Jinri Park expose months, years of 'unpaid' talent fees
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The Korean model and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate believes "this habit of clients delaying the payments of talents...
Entertainment
Anne Curtis pleads people to stop asking about baby plans
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“I hope you guys don’t take this the wrong way," Anne said.
Entertainment
Latest
3 minutes ago
Not yet a comeback? John Lloyd Cruz clarifies role in MMFF movie
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 minutes ago
After making his fans excited for his possible return to the limelight, Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has clarified...
Entertainment
27 minutes ago
In Photos: Jolo Revilla, Angelica Alita share pre-nup shots
By Jan Milo Severo | 27 minutes ago
Actor and Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla has expressed his excitement for his upcoming wedding to beauty queen Angelica...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
WATCH: Gloria Diaz shows acting chops in new Netflix series trailer
1 hour ago
Debby Ryan, who plays Patty Bladell, and Dallas Roberts, who plays pageant coach Bob Armstrong in the Netflix series "Insatiable," will...
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Renée’s incredible Judy Garland
By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
Has acting in biopics become the best way to an award-winning performance these days?
Entertainment
17 hours ago
Netflix announces fourth season of hit show 'Stranger Things'
17 hours ago
Netflix announced Monday a fourth season of retro sci-fi show "Stranger Things," the site's most successful original...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with