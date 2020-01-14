MOVIES
Luis Manzano

Pilipino Star Ngayon/File
Luis Manzano reacts to face mask overpricing accusations
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 3:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Luis Manzano has defended himself against social media users accusing him of overpricing N95 face masks amid the Taal Volcano eruption issue.

In his Twitter account, Luis commented on Bianca Gonzalez's tweet that asked where to buy masks.

“luckyandlulu.com ate, we have n95 masks there , check ‘friends’ section,” Luis replied.

Twitter users, however, accused the actor of taking advantage of the situation.

In his defense, Luis wrote on his Twitter that the face masks' prices have been the same 15 weeks ago.

“These were our suppliers prices 15 weeks ago, as well as global prices, so did we hoard ba? Nope! Nagtaas presyo ba? Nope! :) did we take advantage of the situation? Nope! Nag iisip ka ba? Nope!” Luis wrote.

A Twitter user also commented to Luis, saying that the actor should help Taal Volcano victims instead of marketing his product.

“Actually you did take advantage for the thought na nagawa mo pang mag market ng products nyo and ngumawa jan sa twitter nang away ka pa ng mga tao instead of extending your help THESE ARE EVEN YOUR CONSTITUENTS WHO ARE AFFECTED  bummer that youd rather earn than help,” the user commented.  

“Ineng, hindi lahat ng tulong kelangan makita, kung gusto mo ipakita - very good, kung ayaw mo ipakita - very good rin. Ang kaya lang kase ng utak mo social media, di mo gets na may buhay sa likod ng lahat to, 2020 na kami, nasa 19tanga ka pa,” Luis replied.

Meanwhile, in his Instagram story, Luis reposted a text from Chaffers PH, saying that the retail shop will try to bring home N95 masks and will give it for free.

“Will try to bring home N95 masks (or same breadth/national test passer masks) by end of month. I am not sure of the quantity yet, but will give priority to those from South Area. This is for FREE. Please leave name and location at the comment section and will PM those we can accommodate. Stay safe, PH!” 

LUIS MANZANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION
