Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala Nation’ beats GMA’s new Sunday show

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” scored 11.7 percent last January 5 as it featured a festive “Tala” nationwide dance party led by Sarah Geronimo, beating the pilot episode of the new rival variety show, GMA’s “All-Out Sundays,” that only got 9.7 percent, according to data analytics group Kantar Media.

The Kapamilya variety show also trended on Twitter on Sunday with hashtags related to the Tala Nation, Sarah Geronimo and the show itself.

Three years since being released, Sarah's "Tala" reemerges as a top dance craze in the country.

Filipinos worldwide posted videos of them dancing to the song, including Kapuso star Maine Mendoza.

It can be recalled that Maine recently posted a video of her and boyfriend Arjo Atayde dancing to the tune of "Tala."

"The things I do for you. - Arsho ???? #popster," Maine captioned the video.

The January 5 episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To” also kicked off the 25th anniversary of “ASAP” and the 54th birthday celebration of “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta.

Meanwhile, Alden Richards’ 28th birthday celebration was among the highlights of “All-Out Sundays,” which replaced “Sunday Pinasaya.”

Alden opened the show with a medley of songs together with Julie Anne San Jose, who was romantically linked to him.