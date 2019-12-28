MOVIES
Bonifacio Global City is set to hold its "biggest street party" on Dec. 31, 2019 to welcome 2020 after enlisting some big names to help draw buzz for their special new year countdown.
Stars to greet 2020 in New Year pasabog at BGC
December 28, 2019 - 8:45am

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Bonifacio Global City is set to hold its "biggest street party" to welcome 2020 after enlisting some big names to help draw buzz for their special new year countdown.

"2020 Rising" will be held along 5th Avenue of Bonifacio High Street, seeing performances from the likes of Bamboo, Yeng Constantino and Itchyworms to usher in a new decade with good vibes.

The program, hosted by Robi Domingo and Nicole Cordoves, will kick off with an anticipated high mass at 6:00 p.m., followed by a stellar lineup of ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra with Jonalyn Viray, comedy act Alex Calleja, OPM rock band Itchyworms and Billy Crawford.

The official live countdown will start at 11 p.m. with Bamboo, Yeng Constantino and Billy Crawford, keeping the crowd comfortable and surely entertained until midnight.
DJ Mars Miranda, meanwhile, will keep the new year rhythm going until 2:00 a.m. in the event's official after-party.

“As we welcome 2020 together, we’ve prepared a lineup of artists and performances that will make each and everyone feel at home, excited, and joyous for what’s about to come,” BGC Estate Association Executive Director Jun Galvez said in a release.

“2020 Rising” is in partnership with ABS-CBN, Think Big Taguig and Taguig City.

Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano also said everyone’s invited to the party.

"New Year's Eve is a festive time in the Philippines. We follow a lot of traditions to usher in a prosperous New Year with our families and loved ones...The celebration will also be our way of giving thanks for the blessings of 2019,” Cayetano said in a release.

