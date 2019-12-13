Maine Mendoza, BTS top Philippines' Twitter trends for 2019

MANILA, Philippines — As part of social networking site Twitter's year-end #ThisHappened2019 gimmick, Twitter Philippines earlier this week posted a thread of locally trending moments that Pinoys just couldn’t stop talking about.

From K-Pop to UAAP, here’s everything under the sun that took the Twitterverse this year.

????THREAD INCOMING????



From sports and culture to music and entertainment, Twitter enables Filipinos to know what's happening and to spark meaningful conversations.



Here are the trending moments on Twitter in the Philippines that made our year.#ThisHappened2019 — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 10, 2019

Entertainment

Actress and entertainer Maine Mendoza has many talents. One of which is her ability to surprise us year after year.

Nonetheless, it comes as no shock that the viral queen was recognized as the Most Tweeted about hashtag (#MaineMendoza) and account (@mainedcm) in the Philippines in 2019.

As 2019 comes to a close, Filipinos have proven that Twitter is the place to go to see #WhatsHappening in Pinoy entertainment scene.



Check out this year’s most Tweeted about hashtags in the Philippines!#ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/KvCQtqywVB — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 10, 2019

Maine has really come into her own, rebranding herself from the comedian image associated with her early Dubsmash days and breaking away from the Yaya Dub or AlDub identity.

Her career reached new heights this year when she established herself as a capable leading lady that could keep up with showbiz veteran Carlo Aquino in the well-received film “Isa Pa With Feelings” that premiered in October.

ISA PA WITH FEELINGS BTS! Nakakamiss kayong lahat! (Miss ko na din sapatos ni CaahLhOii) Ano na guys? Di niyo maaappreciate to kung di niyo pa napapanood yung pelikula. We are on our second week! Habol pa! ???? https://t.co/8bFd11T9x0 — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) October 30, 2019

"Asia's Multimedia Star" Alden Richards and "Teen Queen" Kathryn Bernardo were also among the most tweeted celebrities and entertainment-related hashtags, together with #HelloLoveGoodbye, which refers to their July film that has since gone on to become the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

Sorry po, we don’t love you...kasi we SUPER, DUPER, “TO THE MAX” LOVE YOU!!!!!!!???????????? LORD maraming salamat po. ????? pic.twitter.com/GA5cvzu8mF — Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02) August 17, 2019

One of the year’s hottest events, the #ABSCBNBall2019 also added to the popularity of rising stars like Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber. The love team #Mayward was even voted “Couple of the Night” in the ball.

Kapag may gusto kang gawin sa buhay, go for it! Pero paano kung ilang araw na lang ang nalalabi sa'yo, pipiliin mo bang maging matapang o sumuko na lang? Abangan po ang #MMKGabAndMax ngayong Sabado, 8:30PM pagkatapos ng Your Moment! ??#MMK2019 #KapamilyaShareNa #RSBScriptedFormat pic.twitter.com/XxQvwccPGu — Maymay (@maymayentrata07) November 20, 2019

Kapamilya actress Kisses Delavin, meanwhile, was voted #ABSCBNBallFanFave for the third year in a row.

Thank you for the 3 most amazing years, Kissables. Thinking about you right now. I love you so much https://t.co/82tSJMUfWW — Kisses Delavin (@KissesDelavin) September 17, 2019

K-Pop

The Korean wave or Hallyu continues to take the world by storm, with Pinoys populating powerful fanbases of K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink.

Having a huge fanbase, Filipinos are avid spazzers of #Kpop idols.



Congratulations to @BTS_twt, @weareoneEXO, @ygofficialblink, @pledis_17, and @TXT_members as the top 5 most Tweeted about Kpop groups in Philippines this year ????#ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/xX5tDH1gC2 — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 10, 2019

This year saw records set and new audiences explored as boy groups BTS, EXO, and GOT7 were all nominated at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Backed by its infamous ARMY, practically the mafia of Korean fan groups, BTS took home two awards: “Top Social Artist” and “Top Duo/Group.”

With scores of ARMY tweeting #BBMasTopSocial in support of BTS, the explosive K-pop group beat out the likes of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Maroon 5.

.@BTS_twt takes home favorite duo or group -- pop/rock at the 2019 #AMAs! ????



See the full winners list here: https://t.co/kNPkuAiiuY pic.twitter.com/KK4UOEz2Y5 — billboard (@billboard) November 25, 2019

BTS won again when it was snubbed by the Grammys – which released its list of nominations in November – but trended anyway on Twitter due to ARMY’s inability to accept the “robbery.”

Girl group Blackpink also trended multiple times over the course of the year for its various records and accolades, most notably, becoming the first K-pop group to have a music video hit one billion YouTube views.

Blackpink also trended due to thousands of Blinks (their fanbase name) alleging that the group’s label YG Entertainment was not marketing the group properly while in their career’s prime.