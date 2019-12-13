MOVIES
From K-Pop to UAAP, here’s everything under the sun that took the Twitterverse this year.
Twitter Philippines/Released
Maine Mendoza, BTS top Philippines' Twitter trends for 2019
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — As part of social networking site Twitter's year-end #ThisHappened2019 gimmick, Twitter Philippines earlier this week posted a thread of locally trending moments that Pinoys just couldn’t stop talking about.

Entertainment

Actress and entertainer Maine Mendoza has many talents. One of which is her ability to surprise us year after year.

Nonetheless, it comes as no shock that the viral queen was recognized as the Most Tweeted about hashtag (#MaineMendoza) and account (@mainedcm) in the Philippines in 2019.

Maine has really come into her own, rebranding herself from the comedian image associated with her early Dubsmash days and breaking away from the Yaya Dub or AlDub identity.

Her career reached new heights this year when she established herself as a capable leading lady that could keep up with showbiz veteran Carlo Aquino in the well-received film “Isa Pa With Feelings” that premiered in October.

"Asia's Multimedia Star" Alden Richards and "Teen Queen" Kathryn Bernardo were also among the most tweeted celebrities and entertainment-related hashtags, together with #HelloLoveGoodbye, which refers to their July film that has since gone on to become the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

One of the year’s hottest events, the #ABSCBNBall2019 also added to the popularity of rising stars like Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber. The love team #Mayward was even voted “Couple of the Night” in the ball.

Kapamilya actress Kisses Delavin, meanwhile, was voted #ABSCBNBallFanFave for the third year in a row.

K-Pop

The Korean wave or Hallyu continues to take the world by storm, with Pinoys populating powerful fanbases of K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink.

This year saw records set and new audiences explored as boy groups BTS, EXO, and GOT7 were all nominated at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Backed by its infamous ARMY, practically the mafia of Korean fan groups, BTS took home two awards: “Top Social Artist” and “Top Duo/Group.” 

With scores of ARMY tweeting #BBMasTopSocial in support of BTS, the explosive K-pop group beat out the likes of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Maroon 5.

BTS won again when it was snubbed by the Grammys – which released its list of nominations in November – but trended anyway on Twitter due to ARMY’s inability to accept the “robbery.”

Girl group Blackpink also trended multiple times over the course of the year for its various records and accolades, most notably, becoming the first K-pop group to have a music video hit one billion YouTube views.

Blackpink also trended due to thousands of Blinks (their fanbase name) alleging that the group’s label YG Entertainment was not marketing the group properly while in their career’s prime.

