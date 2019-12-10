Vice Ganda prefers to stay mum on viral 'stop' joke about Quiboloy

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host and actor Vice Ganda refused to comment on a media query regarding Kingdom of Jesus Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

During the recent press conference of his Metro Manila Film Festival entry “The Mall, The Merrier,” Vice was asked by a member of the media what he will do if Quiboloy asked him to join in mall shows.

“I love you, but sorry, I’d rather not comment on that para mas masaya ang Pasko natin, di ba? Again, I’d rather not comment. Gusto niyo ba may nag-aaway 'pag Pasko?” Vice answered.

“I’d rather not comment. Di ba? Magtulungan tayo to spread good vibes,” he added.

The veteran columnist, who asked the question, then clarified that she only wanted Vice to tell Quiboloy to “stop.”

“Ang gusto ko lang sabihin mo sa kanya, ‘Stop!'," the columnist said.

“Eh bat hindi ikaw magsabi niyan sa kanya? May kakayan ka, may panulat ka di ba?” Vice then answered.

Last month, Vice jokingly challenged Quiboloy on his noontime show “It’s Showtime” to stop “Ang Probinsyano” after videos of Quiboloy become viral on different social media sites. The videos showed the pastor claiming that he stopped an earthquake in Mindanao.

“Nako, kabahan si Cardo! Ang pinakakalaban ni Cardo, ang feeling ko, si Quiboloy. 'Yung nagpahinto ng lindol. Si Quiboloy lang ang magpapahinto ng 'Ang Probinsyano,' abangan niyo ‘yan,” Vice said.

"So ano, Quiboloy, hinahamon kita, ipahinto mo nga ang 'Probinsyano'! Napahinto mo pala ang lindol, e," Vice jokingly added.

Days after, the pastor accepted the challenge, saying in his show: “When do you want it stopped? One month? Two months? Four months? You choose.”

He then threatened not only to end "Ang Probinsyano" but even its parent TV network ABS-CBN.

“Maybe in four months it’s not just 'Probinsyano' that comes to a stop; maybe it’s your network, too,” the pastor said.