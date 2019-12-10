MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Vice Ganda; Kingdom of Jesus Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.
ABS-CBN/Released; Dondonai via Wikipedia
Vice Ganda prefers to stay mum on viral 'stop' joke about Quiboloy
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2019 - 9:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host and actor Vice Ganda refused to comment on a media query regarding Kingdom of Jesus Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

During the recent press conference of his Metro Manila Film Festival entry “The Mall, The Merrier,” Vice was asked by a member of the media what he will do if Quiboloy asked him to join in mall shows.

“I love you, but sorry, I’d rather not comment on that para mas masaya ang Pasko natin, di ba? Again, I’d rather not comment. Gusto niyo ba may nag-aaway 'pag Pasko?” Vice answered.  

“I’d rather not comment. Di ba? Magtulungan tayo to spread good vibes,” he added.

The veteran columnist, who asked the question, then clarified that she only wanted Vice to tell Quiboloy to “stop.”

“Ang gusto ko lang sabihin mo sa kanya, ‘Stop!'," the columnist said.  

“Eh bat hindi ikaw magsabi niyan sa kanya? May kakayan ka, may panulat ka di ba?” Vice then answered.

Last month, Vice jokingly challenged Quiboloy on his noontime show “It’s Showtime” to stop “Ang Probinsyano” after videos of Quiboloy become viral on different social media sites. The videos showed the pastor claiming that he stopped an earthquake in Mindanao.

“Nako, kabahan si Cardo! Ang pinakakalaban ni Cardo, ang feeling ko, si Quiboloy. 'Yung nagpahinto ng lindol. Si Quiboloy lang ang magpapahinto ng 'Ang Probinsyano,' abangan niyo ‘yan,” Vice said.

"So ano, Quiboloy, hinahamon kita, ipahinto mo nga ang 'Probinsyano'! Napahinto mo pala ang lindol, e," Vice jokingly added.

Days after, the pastor accepted the challenge, saying in his show: “When do you want it stopped? One month? Two months? Four months? You choose.”

He then threatened not only to end "Ang Probinsyano" but even its parent TV network ABS-CBN.

“Maybe in four months it’s not just 'Probinsyano' that comes to a stop; maybe it’s your network, too,” the pastor said.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Mali sya': Steve Harvey wrongly announces Malaysia as 'Best National Costume' winner
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Steve Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados as the winner of the Best National Costume special award...
Entertainment
fb tw
Philippines' Gazini Ganados makes it to Miss Universe 2019 semifinals via wildcard
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Philippines' Gazini Ganados has made it to the semifinals of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Monday in Atlanta,...
Entertainment
fb tw
Confirmed: Miss Universe Philippines no longer under Binibining Pilipinas Charities
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Gazini Ganados will be the last Miss Universe Philippines beauty queen from Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI)...
Entertainment
fb tw
Arnel Pineda continues own journey
By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Last Dec. 6, Arnel Pineda took to his Facebook page to share that it’s been 13 years since the legendary US rock band...
Entertainment
fb tw
WATCH: Winning answer of South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi at Miss Universe 2019 pageant
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi nailed the question and answer portion of the pagea...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
12 hours ago
Do they still believe in Santa Claus?
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
I have never stopped believing in Santa Claus.
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
Alice’s heart of gold
By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
It is always admirable to know how some celebrities find time to go out of their way to lend a helping hand to our kababayan...
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
What Carmina finds intriguing about Sunod
By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
“For one, she is problematic because she has a sick daughter.
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
The ties that bind
By Pablo A. Tariman | 12 hours ago
Mae Cruz-Alviar’s Unbreakable is reminiscent of Ridley Scott’s Thelma and Louise in terms of building a grand...
Entertainment
fb tw
18 hours ago
Rising US rap artist Juice WRLD dies at 21
By Maggy Donaldson | 18 hours ago
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD, one of a wave of young artists who earned attention on streaming platforms before breaking...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with